Indianapolis, IN

After 400 days, man leaves Riley Hospital for Children with new heart

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — "Just take one day at a time" — Those are the words Omarr Gadling said as he left Riley Hospital for Children.

400 days ago, Gadling was admitted to Riley as he waited on a donor heart to become available. The call he had been waiting for came on Dec. 3.

"It was surreal when they came in the room ... I was like for real?" Gadling said. "It'll be a minute before I really get back to what I was doing, but life is a marathon, not a sprint."

Gadling is an award-winning poet who was born with a congenital heart condition.

"[Poetry] is a form of expression for me, a form of release. It's like therapy to me; it's like my special gift and talent that God blessed me with," Gadling told WRTV last month. "I just do poetry to inspire and encourage people that may be going through challenges in their lives. It's just a blessing to have a gift."

Gadling kept busy in the hospital and left with a backpack full of his writings to take home to East Chicago.

Omarr's backpack full of poems

