Washington, DC

Inciting insurrection: a striking condemnation of Trump - but a high bar for prosecutors

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

President Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6 before the Capitol insurrection. John Minchillo/AP

Of all the criminal offenses referred to the Justice Department for prosecution Monday by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, Donald Trump’s alleged incitement of the deadly insurrection may stand as the most striking condemnation.

It also could be difficult to prove – should Justice pursue the case – as legal analysts said prosecutors would face the challenge of determining where Trump's free speech rights stop while seizing on the former president's intent to assist in a rebellion against the government.

"It's not an impossible bar, but it is a difficult bar to clear," said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami. "The problem here, as always, is that you have to prove intent."

The committee believes powerful proof of Trump's ultimate objective can be found in witness accounts of a clash with Secret Service agents who refused the then-president's demands to take him to the Capitol, following his Jan. 6 address on the Ellipse where he urged supporters to "fight like hell" for him.

A video of President Trump’s motorcade leaving the January 6th rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, former Special Assistant to President Trump, testifies during the sixth public hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 28, 2022. SHAWN THEW, EPA-EFE

"The committee’s principal concern was that the President actually intended to participate personally in the January 6th efforts at the Capitol, leading the attempt to overturn the election either from inside the House Chamber, from a stage outside the Capitol, or otherwise," according the executive summary of the panel's final report.

"There is no question from all the evidence assembled that President Trump did have that intent."

FILE - Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on July 21, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a Jan. 6 committee member, said Trump's aim also could be found in his unusual silence.

During Monday's meeting, Luria referred to the "187 minutes" following the then-president's provocative address on the Ellipse when he took no action during the next three hours to stop the assault, despite pleas from aides and family members.

Luria suggested that Trump's inaction during that time only aided the rioters, who he later praised.

"President Trump lit the flame, poured gasoline on the fire … and watched the fire burn," Luria said Monday.

The Justice Department declined comment on the criminal referrals Tuesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco arrive to deliver remarks at the U.S. Justice Department on Friday in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee two ongoing investigations involving Trump, to include interference in the transfer of power and the mishandling of government documents later recovered at the former president's Florida estate.

It is unclear whether aspects of Justice's pending Trump-related investigations include possible incitement.

But Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor, said Justice could draw confidence in pursuing an incitement case against Trump based on last month's convictions of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes. He and a top lieutenant were found guilty of rare seditious conspiracy charges related to the violent plot to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

"There might be some heartburn at the Justice Department to take up the (incitement) case, but it is plausible," Tobias said.

Comments / 85

Patricia Sawyer
3d ago

Let me the people vote .Let us say what we want .If we did bet he'd be convicted.But that's not how the law works. Hope they do the right thing.He needs to be shown he's not above the law.Thete are still other crimes he's going to court for .One has got to stick on Teflon Don.He has the title now since John Gotti died in prison.

Reply(2)
9
jeff pickner
3d ago

facts are there,proof has been given,prosecute and convict

Reply(14)
20
Catt Lynn
3d ago

lmao this article and other articles say they referred it to the DOJ for criminal charges. If the DOJ doesn't think they have a case all of you will be crying in your fruit loops yet again. So juvenile, such false hopes leads to disappointment.Wait for it. Nothing will happen.Youre living on a wing and a prayer. There is a video of him giving a speech saying not to commit acts of violence and to true around and go home before breaking the law. It was deleted from all sources. However someone did save it and post it.It is proof that these claims are false. Rnjoy your fruit loops, and your tears.LOL

Reply(2)
4
 

