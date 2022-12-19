ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
Zoo Atlanta closes due to cold weather

The News: Due to unseasonably cold predicted temperatures, Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. If you had tickets: Guests who have purchased Dec. 22 tickets for IllumiNights will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will be closed. Zoo Atlanta is annually closed every year on Christmas Day.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
Hazardous Road Conditions already being Reported

Please be aware that black ice has been reported on the Barnes Run Road area. Gilmer County has dispatched first responders to accident scenes and have multiple reports of black ice on their roads. Bridges are ice covered and extreme caution should be used when traveling today. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and stay safe!
