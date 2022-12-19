Read full article on original website
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
FIRST ALERT | Dangerous cold filters into North Georgia within the next 24-hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gloom and chilly temperatures ruled the Wednesday forecast. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures have cooled into the low and mid-40s across North Georgia at 9 p.m. Spotty rain and drizzle are possible tonight, into Thursday morning ahead of the strongest cold front in years.
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Peeks of sunshine and milder ahead of Arctic blast
Temperatures should remain above freezing Wednesday and Thursday before the coldest air in years arrives in North Georgia, just in time for the holiday weekend.
Oh, the weather outside is going to be frightful
North Georgia is making final preparations Thursday ahead of a Arctic cold front expected to usher in the coldest weather in nearly a decade and create perilous conditions on the roads.
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
MARIETTA, Ga. — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But Channel 2′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
Zoo Atlanta closes due to cold weather
The News: Due to unseasonably cold predicted temperatures, Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. If you had tickets: Guests who have purchased Dec. 22 tickets for IllumiNights will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will be closed. Zoo Atlanta is annually closed every year on Christmas Day.
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?...
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
Gwinnett opens 5 warming stations in advance of arctic blast
Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below. The stations will open Dec. 22 and 23 due to the arctic blast heading into Georgia. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal,...
How Georgians Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast
Temperatures will be in the negative degrees this weekend.
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
Hazardous Road Conditions already being Reported
Please be aware that black ice has been reported on the Barnes Run Road area. Gilmer County has dispatched first responders to accident scenes and have multiple reports of black ice on their roads. Bridges are ice covered and extreme caution should be used when traveling today. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and stay safe!
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
