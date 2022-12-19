Read full article on original website
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
qcnews.com
Billboards, family letter part of search for missing Cornelius girl
Neighbors and authorities put up new signs Thursday while the family of Madalina Cojocari issued a letter to the community, expressing how “devastated” and “heartbroken” they are over the circumstances. Billboards, family letter part of search for missing …. Neighbors and authorities put up new signs...
Husband put ‘family in danger,’ missing North Carolina girl’s mother told detective
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed her husband put the family in danger. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina’s whereabouts after […]
qcnews.com
Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against each other
Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is possible agents can weigh them against each other. Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against …. Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is...
WBTV
Salisbury to receive part of $10.4 Million in funding for on-demand transit services in rural North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $10.4 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL) to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project. The project...
qcnews.com
Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday
Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. She is loved. Raleigh...
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
WFAE.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
qcnews.com
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests …. "I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during NC Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
qcnews.com
The Jumpman Experience
Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill has more on how the Jumpman Invitational has spared nothing for its participants. Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill has more on how the Jumpman Invitational has spared nothing for its participants. Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, …. Lawmakers are poised...
wfmynews2.com
Former Governor's School professor fired after controversial lecture at WSSU, files lawsuit with NC DPI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, claiming his freedom of speech was violated after a controversial lecture he held on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, according to CBS17. CBS17 said Dr. David Phillips, stated he was laid off from...
qcnews.com
“Devastated” Cornelius girl’s family sends letter to community
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the missing girl in Cornelius, says they’re “devastated” and “heartbroken.”. For the first time, we’re hearing from Madalina’s family in a handwritten letter sent out on social media from the Cornelius Police Department.
Concerns grow as street racing continues near North Carolina neighborhood
Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
qcnews.com
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte
A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Murder suspect denied bond. A Spartanburg County man...
