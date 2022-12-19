ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Billboards, family letter part of search for missing Cornelius girl

Neighbors and authorities put up new signs Thursday while the family of Madalina Cojocari issued a letter to the community, expressing how “devastated” and “heartbroken” they are over the circumstances. Billboards, family letter part of search for missing …. Neighbors and authorities put up new signs...
CORNELIUS, NC
Husband put ‘family in danger,’ missing North Carolina girl’s mother told detective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed her husband put the family in danger. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina’s whereabouts after […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against each other

Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is possible agents can weigh them against each other. Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against …. Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Salisbury to receive part of $10.4 Million in funding for on-demand transit services in rural North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $10.4 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL) to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project. The project...
SALISBURY, NC
Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday

Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. She is loved. Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market

"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests …. "I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Jumpman Experience

Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill has more on how the Jumpman Invitational has spared nothing for its participants. Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill has more on how the Jumpman Invitational has spared nothing for its participants. Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, …. Lawmakers are poised...
CHARLOTTE, NC
“Devastated” Cornelius girl’s family sends letter to community

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the missing girl in Cornelius, says they’re “devastated” and “heartbroken.”. For the first time, we’re hearing from Madalina’s family in a handwritten letter sent out on social media from the Cornelius Police Department.
CORNELIUS, NC
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte

A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Murder suspect denied bond. A Spartanburg County man...
CHARLOTTE, NC

