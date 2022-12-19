ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Border Highway

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Yfk_0jo9HX2000

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4.

“Yes, it’s dangerous. But what else can one do?” asked the man who had just come over the border wall from Mexico and crossed the freeway with the child in his arms.

The interview was cut short as a group of people the man said were family members yelled at him from across Loop 375.

The man walked back onto the asphalt trusting that oncoming westbound traffic would stop. He got his leg over the median of the road also known as Border Highway and sprinted ahead of a car speeding eastbound. The two made it unhurt. The man kept walking with group along the border wall to whatever destination the migrants had in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K45dL_0jo9HX2000
A Venezuelan migrant with a child on his shoulders walks through oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375 (Border Highway) to join relatives who just crossed the border wall and are walking in the opposite direction he was. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

El Paso resident Veronica del Pino says she’s seen unauthorized migrants cross the dangerous highway all too often in recent months, then head straight into neighborhoods around Riverside High School.

“They’re running through traffic […] first of all, it’s illegal to cross the freeway. You’re not supposed to cross the freeway. I’m surprised they don’t have a crosswalk now but that’s what it looks like it’s going to end up as – a crosswalk,” she said. “Enough is enough!”

The woman stood at the edge of a park where dirty clothes and abandoned backpacks lay strewn around. The shoes looked worn and muddy.

Jose Briseno, whose home overlooks the park, said it’s not unusual for migrants to take a respite at the park and change before proceeding to the next major avenue. Almost every home along the street he lives on has dogs – whom he refers to as their “security system.”

He has lived there 20 years and says the migrants have never bothered him. But he says the numbers just keep growing.

“After they built the wall, it slowed down a lot … but now that they pretty much are letting everybody through, you don’t see them too much during the day, it’s mostly at night,” Briseno said. “You can hear the dogs going crazy so sometimes we look out the window and we can see people running across the street.”

On Monday, several Venezuelans crossed the park near Riverside and sprinted into Briseno’s neighborhood.

Border Report caught up to them and the migrants said they had spent a month in Juarez, Mexico, and gave up on the idea of applying for asylum in the United States. They said Title 42 — which has been keeping Venezuelans from applying for asylum since October 12 — may or may not go away and they were running out of resources in Juarez. Luis said he worked in a mechanical shop and did odd jobs to survive in Mexico.

“We came here because of the (bad) economy. We have family, we have a mom. Our goal was to be here by December to send her something, at least for food. Instead, we have nothing and will spend Christmas away from our families,” said a Venezuelan who only identified himself as Luis.

The man walked along Mimosa Street with three companions who asked passers by where the nearest McDonald’s was. One directed them to Alameda Street (Texas Highway 20). Luis abandoned his dirty jacket on the sidewalk and the group proceeded deeper into the city.

“They’re people. Why not? Ninety-five percent of the people here (El Paso) immigrated from Mexico. So, why not?” said another Mimosa Street resident, who declined to give his name. “I think what they should do is have a place for them to go. If they’re going to let them in, then help them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 10

Steven Mayo
7d ago

that should be child endangerment...and he should be criminally charged...if that was anybody else they would have been arrested and cps notified

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
borderreport.com

Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy