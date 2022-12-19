Read full article on original website
Gov. Edwards announces new HUBZones to expand federal contracting opportunities for small businesses; includes Ouachita and Union Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the expansion of HUBZone, which is a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The expansion will add 25 HUBZone Governor […]
Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado
On tomorrow, Dec. 22, Tyson Foods will donate 60,000 pounds of protein to residents and first responders in Northeast Louisiana affected by the recent storms.
Trey Holly recalls experience in Union Parish tornado
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The state’s all-time leading rusher, Trey Holly, has delivered and received many hard hits through his career but none like the one that took placed on December 13th, 2022. Holly lived in the apartment complex that was severally damaged by a F3 tornado that hit Union Parish eight days ago. Holly and his family were in their homes when the tornado hit the ground and destroyed his community. Thankfully, Holly and his family made it out with no injuries.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. The fires happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, and on Monday, Dec. 19, at homes in New Orleans, Leesville, and Ruston, according to officials. “It’s cold outside...
West Monroe household expenses ranked 24th most expensive in the state
West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses.
12 Days of Christmas: Two Penny Missions
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On our tenth day of the 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA nonprofits, we’re shining a light on Two Penny Missions in West Monroe. “We are the hands and feet of Jesus Christ the love of Christ is what pushes us,” says Brett Bennett, a Board Member with Two Penny Missions.
Franklin Parish Police Jury approves motion to ban Kratom from retail sale in the parish
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Police Jury passed an ordinance to ban the sale of Kratom in the parish. The police jury unanimously voted during a public meeting on Tuesday, December 20. President of the Franklin Police Jury, James Harris, said something needs to be done about the negative impact of Kratom […]
City of Monroe to open warming station for the community due to incoming low temperatures
The facility is unable to accommodate special medical needs. Those who use the facility must be ambulatory and self-sufficient.
City of Monroe urges residents to prepare for approaching cold weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With extremely cold temperatures approaching, the City of Monroe wants its residents to be prepared. The City of Monroe Water System (CMWS) encourages the public to follow practices to help protect their pipes during freezing temperatures. “Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons...
LDWF Reminds Deer Hunters of CWD Control Area Regulations in Northeast Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds deer hunters of regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana, which includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations, which apply ONLY to the CWD Control Area, are intended to...
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
KTVE/KARD’s Walker Snowden shares his favorite Christmas memory
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas approaching, the KTVE/KARD family would like to reflect on their favorite Christmas memories. To view KTVE/KARD’s Walker Snowden’s favorite Christmas memory, be sure to watch the video above.
Ruston nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
West Monroe, December 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
West Monroe, December 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
City of Ruston garbage, recycling changes
Ruston City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Garbage pickup for Monday’s residential routes will be picked up next Wednesday, December 28. Recycle pickup for Friday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday, December 21....
ULM pharmacy student accused of selling drugs near ULM’s campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ULM pharmacy student is accused of selling drugs after the Monroe Police Department HEAT unit began an investigation into him. MPD HEAT began its investigation into Blair Guillory, 24, in Oct. of 2022 after receiving a tip that he was selling various prescription pills on ULM’s campus.
State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
