ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards announces new HUBZones to expand federal contracting opportunities for small businesses; includes Ouachita and Union Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the expansion of HUBZone, which is a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The expansion will add 25 HUBZone Governor […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Trey Holly recalls experience in Union Parish tornado

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The state’s all-time leading rusher, Trey Holly, has delivered and received many hard hits through his career but none like the one that took placed on December 13th, 2022. Holly lived in the apartment complex that was severally damaged by a F3 tornado that hit Union Parish eight days ago. Holly and his family were in their homes when the tornado hit the ground and destroyed his community. Thankfully, Holly and his family made it out with no injuries.
UNION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

12 Days of Christmas: Two Penny Missions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On our tenth day of the 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA nonprofits, we’re shining a light on Two Penny Missions in West Monroe. “We are the hands and feet of Jesus Christ the love of Christ is what pushes us,” says Brett Bennett, a Board Member with Two Penny Missions.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe urges residents to prepare for approaching cold weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With extremely cold temperatures approaching, the City of Monroe wants its residents to be prepared. The City of Monroe Water System (CMWS) encourages the public to follow practices to help protect their pipes during freezing temperatures. “Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
High School Soccer PRO

West Monroe, December 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City of Ruston garbage, recycling changes

Ruston City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Garbage pickup for Monday’s residential routes will be picked up next Wednesday, December 28. Recycle pickup for Friday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday, December 21....
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM pharmacy student accused of selling drugs near ULM’s campus

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ULM pharmacy student is accused of selling drugs after the Monroe Police Department HEAT unit began an investigation into him. MPD HEAT began its investigation into Blair Guillory, 24, in Oct. of 2022 after receiving a tip that he was selling various prescription pills on ULM’s campus.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy