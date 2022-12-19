ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

CBS Chicago

Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
GURNEE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Prairie State Legal Services closed due to winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday. Joliet18 West Cass St.5th FloorJoliet, IL 60432 Kankakee87 S. Schuyler Ave.Suite 350Kankakee, IL 60901 Waukegan (closing at noon)325 West WashingtonStreet Suite […]
KANKAKEE, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

For a limited time you can dine on the same pizza Kevin ordered in Home Alone from this Park Ridge Restaurant

Trivia Question: What was the name of the place Kevin McCallister ordered pizza from in Home Alone? Answer… Little Nero’s Pizza. And right now, you can order Little Nero’s pizza for your night at home… alone or with others. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge is now delivering their pizzas in boxes with Little Nero’s logo on them through December 23rd. You can also ask for that box if you dine in.
PARK RIDGE, IL
WGN News

Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
MATTESON, IL
beckersasc.com

Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb

Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
NAPERVILLE, IL

