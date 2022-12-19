Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kane, McHenry County offices closed for winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23. Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
Prairie State Legal Services closed due to winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday. Joliet18 West Cass St.5th FloorJoliet, IL 60432 Kankakee87 S. Schuyler Ave.Suite 350Kankakee, IL 60901 Waukegan (closing at noon)325 West WashingtonStreet Suite […]
St. Charles considering new liquor license classification for a gas station
The St. Charles City Council is considering a new liquor license classification to accommodate the new Pride gas station with a Taco Urbano Café under construction at East Main Street and Kirk Road. Plans are to open the station in the late spring. The new classification would allow on-site...
Pickup truck slides into icy pond in Des Plaines; one person hospitalized
(CBS) -- A pickup truck slid into a pond Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.It happened at Howard Avenue and Mount Prospect Road.The truck had one person inside. Rescuers were able to get to that person out, and rush him or her to the hospital.A dive team was able to get the truck out of the water.
Aurora prepared to handle winter storm, bitter cold, mayor says
Aurora is getting ready for several days of extreme cold and wind - plus some snow. The head of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency Natalie Wiza is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow.
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
Portillo’s Coming to the Enclave in Algonquin Late Next Year
Other restaurants include Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's, and BJ's Brewhouse
8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting moving forward with 'slow and difficult' recovery
The mother of the 8-year-old boy shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, says her son is moving forward with his recovery, but it’s slow and at times painful.
Northwestern PhD student missing since leaving party in Lincoln Park Saturday night
A Northwestern University graduate student has been missing since leaving a North Side party late Saturday night, police said.
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
947wls.com
For a limited time you can dine on the same pizza Kevin ordered in Home Alone from this Park Ridge Restaurant
Trivia Question: What was the name of the place Kevin McCallister ordered pizza from in Home Alone? Answer… Little Nero’s Pizza. And right now, you can order Little Nero’s pizza for your night at home… alone or with others. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge is now delivering their pizzas in boxes with Little Nero’s logo on them through December 23rd. You can also ask for that box if you dine in.
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
Winter storm to hit Chicago area by late morning, white out conditions, wind chills to crash
The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the entire Chicago area takes effect today at noon and will run through 6 a.m. Saturday. 2 to 5 inches snow are expected, wind chills as lows 35 below zero.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm
MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
beckersasc.com
Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb
Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
