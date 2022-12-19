Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne finds his new home in the Pac-12

We knew it was coming but not sure where former Irish quarterback Drew Pyne would land. When he quickly put his name into the transfer portal after the regular season finished, his intentions were made known to everyone.

Today, Pyne has found his new home, he’s off to Arizona state to be a Sun Devil. It was a quick decision for Pyne after making a visit to their campus this past weekend. He will head off to a program with a brand new head coach in Kenny Dillingham and one who won just 3 games this past fall. With three years of eligibility remaining and a fresh start with a new coaching staff, Pyne pulled the trigger.

Fortunately, it won’t be hard to imagine what he will look like in an ASU uniform, their colors are fairly close to what the Irish don each Saturday. We wish him the best of luck.

List

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen