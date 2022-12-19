ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

National football post

Amid upheaval, Coastal Carolina faces ECU in Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina is a team in transition, but the Chanticleers still want to make a good final impression when they oppose East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates hope to put a positive finishing touch on this season, something they were unable to do a year ago. The teams...
CONWAY, SC
WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTAP

Update in Josh Wilson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence home struck by lightning

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 2 injured in Horry County crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. An SUV was traveling […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

