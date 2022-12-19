Read full article on original website
National football post
Amid upheaval, Coastal Carolina faces ECU in Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina is a team in transition, but the Chanticleers still want to make a good final impression when they oppose East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates hope to put a positive finishing touch on this season, something they were unable to do a year ago. The teams...
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
WTAP
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
wpde.com
Florence home struck by lightning
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
wpde.com
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
crbjbizwire.com
Garden City Realtor® Drew Streett receives SC REALTORS® Distinguished Service Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) has awarded its Distinguished Service Award to Drew Streett, Realtor® at Garden City Realty in Myrtle Beach. The award was given at the association’s Awards Gala & Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia on December 1, 2022.
WMBF
Forecasted wind, rain forces Family Fun Zone at Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland to close for season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The high wind and rain projected for the end of the week forced the city of Myrtle Beach to make a tough decision. The city will close down the Family Fun Zone at Winter Wonderland at the Beach for the season because of Mother Nature.
wpde.com
Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
1 dead, 2 injured in Horry County crash, troopers say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. An SUV was traveling […]
WMBF
Darlington Police Chief Davis takes charge 32 years after recruitment
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) -The Darlington Police Department has a new Chief, and they did not have to go far to find him. Formerly the assistant chief, Jimmy Davis has been sworn in as top cop. “I still have a ticket book in my vehicle. This department is not big enough...
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
WMBF
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
WMBF
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
