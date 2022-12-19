Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
WSAW
Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lure Bar and Grill in Nekoosa is gearing up for the 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump. The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
WSAW
Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
WSAW
Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Police Department had an unusual guest Christmas Eve night. Around 10 p.m, the department received a call reporting an injured Cooper’s hawk. In a Facebook post, the department explained the DNR lines were down for the holidays, but a local warden became aware of the situation and instructed the officer to contact Marge Gibson at Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo.
WSAW
From under the tree to back on the shelf, shoppers return after Christmas
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day after Christmas is a busy one for retailers as people bring back their holiday gifts that weren’t quite the right fit. Retailers expect 18% of the items sold this holiday season will be returned. That means roughly 171 billion dollars back in customers’ pockets.
WSAW
Portion of Adams County snowmobile trails to open Tuesday
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Zone A and Zone B of Adams County’s snowmobile trails will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. Riders should be prepared for early-season riding conditions. The Monroe Center Winter Pals Trail between intersections #7 and #8 is closed at this time due to construction on the Highline, access to DownTown Monroe Center is available from the North only. Rome SnoBandits access North into Wood County west of Hwy 13 is closed at intersection #1 with a land issue and some trail work yet to be completed.
WSAW
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Gift of frigid weather for Christmas, milder days ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No question about it, Christmas 2022 is a white one across the area and one of the colder ones in at least a few years. One plus for Christmas Day is we are not going to need to do any more snow shoveling as it will remain dry. In addition, not as windy as the past couple of days had been. That means blowing and drifting snow isn’t a concern. A mix of sun and clouds continued cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
WSAW
Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As 2023 gets closer, many of us are full of holiday food and lack the motivation to work out. Yet, we still want to see a change in the New Year. Experts at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau say to start small. When it comes to setting fitness goals, you are more likely to succeed when you set goals that are manageable. Do not overdo it. This will cause stress and decrease self-esteem at the beginning of your fitness journey.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week with warmer temps and chances for preslopitation on the way
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cold Christmas in Wausau on Sunday. Temperatures mostly likely never made it out of the low single digits, and once the high temperatures are confirmed by the National Weather Service, it could have been a top 5 coldest high for the holiday. Either way, a majority of the region is dodging the next clipper system that will be producing some light snow in southern Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday. Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties could have a few flurries or snow showers, but little accumulation. Cloudy for the night into Monday morning. Temps steady in the single digits near zero.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
WSAW
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
Comments / 1