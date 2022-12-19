WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As 2023 gets closer, many of us are full of holiday food and lack the motivation to work out. Yet, we still want to see a change in the New Year. Experts at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau say to start small. When it comes to setting fitness goals, you are more likely to succeed when you set goals that are manageable. Do not overdo it. This will cause stress and decrease self-esteem at the beginning of your fitness journey.

