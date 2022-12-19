ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lure Bar and Grill in Nekoosa is gearing up for the 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump. The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
NEKOOSA, WI
WSAW

Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weyauwega Police Department had an unusual guest Christmas Eve night. Around 10 p.m, the department received a call reporting an injured Cooper’s hawk. In a Facebook post, the department explained the DNR lines were down for the holidays, but a local warden became aware of the situation and instructed the officer to contact Marge Gibson at Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
WSAW

Portion of Adams County snowmobile trails to open Tuesday

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Zone A and Zone B of Adams County’s snowmobile trails will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. Riders should be prepared for early-season riding conditions. The Monroe Center Winter Pals Trail between intersections #7 and #8 is closed at this time due to construction on the Highline, access to DownTown Monroe Center is available from the North only. Rome SnoBandits access North into Wood County west of Hwy 13 is closed at intersection #1 with a land issue and some trail work yet to be completed.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Gift of frigid weather for Christmas, milder days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No question about it, Christmas 2022 is a white one across the area and one of the colder ones in at least a few years. One plus for Christmas Day is we are not going to need to do any more snow shoveling as it will remain dry. In addition, not as windy as the past couple of days had been. That means blowing and drifting snow isn’t a concern. A mix of sun and clouds continued cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As 2023 gets closer, many of us are full of holiday food and lack the motivation to work out. Yet, we still want to see a change in the New Year. Experts at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau say to start small. When it comes to setting fitness goals, you are more likely to succeed when you set goals that are manageable. Do not overdo it. This will cause stress and decrease self-esteem at the beginning of your fitness journey.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week with warmer temps and chances for preslopitation on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cold Christmas in Wausau on Sunday. Temperatures mostly likely never made it out of the low single digits, and once the high temperatures are confirmed by the National Weather Service, it could have been a top 5 coldest high for the holiday. Either way, a majority of the region is dodging the next clipper system that will be producing some light snow in southern Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday. Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties could have a few flurries or snow showers, but little accumulation. Cloudy for the night into Monday morning. Temps steady in the single digits near zero.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County

Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point police looking for package thieves

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022

Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two assaulted in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
STEVENS POINT, WI

