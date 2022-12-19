Read full article on original website
DOJ warns of dramatic increase of sextortion schemes targeting children
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are warning about an increase in sextortion and are urging parents to talk to their children. Reports of sextortion involving minors have spiked "dramatically" in recent months, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a joint release with FBI Pittsburgh and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Sextortion, which combines "sex" and "extortion," happens when someone is threatened or blackmailed by a person demanding sexual images or money. Over 3,000 minors were targeted in the past year in the U.S. The Justice Department said predators often use fake female accounts on...
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests
Journalists in Somalia say the government is further restricting their work amid a significant military offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group, with a new directive to submit content for approval before publication
Engadget
Two men allegedly hacked JFK's taxi dispatch system with Russian help
Would you pay a few bucks to skip an interminably long taxi wait line at the airport? That's essentially what Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman did, according to the DOJ, except they focused on taxi drivers. The two men, both from Queens, have been arrested for hacking into JFK's taxi dispatch system with the help of Russian nationals. From September 2019 and September 2021, they charged drivers $10 to jump ahead of JFK's taxi queue. Typically, those cars are sent out depending on their order of arrival.
Key witness in case against ex-Providence Mayor Cianci dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Antonio Freitas, a key witness in the federal Plunder Dome case that exposed rampant corruption in Providence City Hall and sent Mayor Buddy Cianci and other city officials to prison, has died. Freitas died peacefully on Tuesday of natural causes surrounded by his family, one...
