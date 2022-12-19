Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition
PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
1011now.com
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call
KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police: man fought, bit officers during medical call at south Casey’s
KEARNEY, NE — A man is recovering from injuries and could face several criminal charges after police say he got in a fight with multiple officers. Kearney Police were dispatched to the Casey’s near the interstate around 9:00 Tuesday morning to assist paramedics. A news release says the man was displaying nonsensical, paranoid, and aggressive behavior toward EMS staff. That behavior worsened when the officer arrived.
KSNB Local4
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
KSNB Local4
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4
No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You can’t park in downtown Grand Island overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown area overnight. This operation will require a parking ban on Downtown streets between midnight and 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
KSNB Local4
GIPS: Mauldin to be sworn in during special meeting next month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools said Katherine Mauldin will be sworn in next month to serve on the GIPS Board. This comes following the findings from Hall County officials, clearing the GIPS board member-elect. On Wednesday, the Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake High School sending holiday cheer past Nebraska’s border
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from Silver Lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning. Silver Lake has been sending their seventh graders, all the way through seniors, to help pack these meals for the...
KSNB Local4
Hall County Board holds off on jail HVAC as they figure out courtroom costs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Jail will have to wait to get a new HVAC system. During Tuesday’s Hall County Board meeting, a motion to set a bid date in January for replacing the jail’s HVAC system failed in a 3 to 4 vote. This...
KSNB Local4
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crossroads Mission Avenue is opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay during the anticipated frigged temperatures. This applies to all three locations in the tri-cities. The facility has always been an emergency shelter location for all, and when officials received word of people living in a laundry mat, the mission was clear.
Kearney Hub
FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold
KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
KSNB Local4
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball fight off Adams Central in 59-45 win
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central boys basketball team welcomed on in York Tuesday night. In the end, the Dukes defeat the Patriots, 59-45. Watch embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop launches online
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney made it easier for people to purchase apparel and other Loper-branded merchandise. UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop now has an online store, which launched on Tuesday. LoperSpiritShop.com features the same selection found at the on-campus location, with the added convenience...
