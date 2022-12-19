ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition

PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call

KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Police: man fought, bit officers during medical call at south Casey’s

KEARNEY, NE — A man is recovering from injuries and could face several criminal charges after police say he got in a fight with multiple officers. Kearney Police were dispatched to the Casey’s near the interstate around 9:00 Tuesday morning to assist paramedics. A news release says the man was displaying nonsensical, paranoid, and aggressive behavior toward EMS staff. That behavior worsened when the officer arrived.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4

No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You can’t park in downtown Grand Island overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown area overnight. This operation will require a parking ban on Downtown streets between midnight and 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS: Mauldin to be sworn in during special meeting next month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools said Katherine Mauldin will be sworn in next month to serve on the GIPS Board. This comes following the findings from Hall County officials, clearing the GIPS board member-elect. On Wednesday, the Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region

KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Silver Lake High School sending holiday cheer past Nebraska’s border

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from Silver Lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning. Silver Lake has been sending their seventh graders, all the way through seniors, to help pack these meals for the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crossroads Mission Avenue is opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay during the anticipated frigged temperatures. This applies to all three locations in the tri-cities. The facility has always been an emergency shelter location for all, and when officials received word of people living in a laundry mat, the mission was clear.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold

KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

The coldest wind chills in over 30 years

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop launches online

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney made it easier for people to purchase apparel and other Loper-branded merchandise. UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop now has an online store, which launched on Tuesday. LoperSpiritShop.com features the same selection found at the on-campus location, with the added convenience...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy