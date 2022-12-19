ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Matt Gaetz warning him not to ‘blow things up’ in Maga fight over Speaker

Two members of the GOP House caucus are openly feuding over their respective choices for Speaker of the House.Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker, opened fire on her frequent ally Matt Gaetz on Wednesday, torching him in an op-ed for The Daily Caller for his hopes that a consensus candidate would emerge to challenge the GOP leader.Mr Gaetz and a number of other conservatives are pushing for a Speaker who is further to the right than Mr McCarthy.But no one has emerged to challenge Mr McCarthy, and his allies like Ms Greene...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
The Independent

Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump

Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...

