Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Matt Gaetz warning him not to ‘blow things up’ in Maga fight over Speaker
Two members of the GOP House caucus are openly feuding over their respective choices for Speaker of the House.Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker, opened fire on her frequent ally Matt Gaetz on Wednesday, torching him in an op-ed for The Daily Caller for his hopes that a consensus candidate would emerge to challenge the GOP leader.Mr Gaetz and a number of other conservatives are pushing for a Speaker who is further to the right than Mr McCarthy.But no one has emerged to challenge Mr McCarthy, and his allies like Ms Greene...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump
Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month. Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.The band, who are due to go back on...
Spy who helped Cuba fight Miami exiles to be freed. Once she’s out, banish her there | Opinion
Spy Ana Belen Montes was a top intelligence analyst and Cuba expert for the U.S.. government
Comments / 0