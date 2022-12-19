ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Feast Portland will not return, co-founder announces

Portland, Ore. — Feast, Portland's iconic food festival, will not return in 2023 - or in the future. Co-founder Mike Thelin made the announcement Thursday in a letter addressed to "Friends." "Such a message would have been unthinkable just a couple of years ago, but a lot has changed...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The Grotto offers Festival of Lights viewing flexibility ahead of winter weather

Portland, Ore. — Portland's The Grotto is making it easy to experience the Christmas Festival of Lights, even with the impending winter weather. As of Wednesday afternoon, they're still planning to open Thursday and Friday. If you bought tickets for either of those days, they've been automatically adjusted to allow you entry any other day.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop

It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Winter storm causes crashes, road closures ahead of holiday weekend

Wind-toppled trees and icy winter weather are prompting closures for roads, businesses, and agencies across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington ahead of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies warned people to delay travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary, and if they must drive, asked them to slow down and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 8,500 affected customers reported by around 6...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Garbage, recycling delayed Friday by winter storm hitting Portland metro

Getting your garbage and recycling pickups might be delayed Friday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. The ice and snow in the forecast overnight Thursday prompted the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to issue the collection delay. Portlanders are still asked to leave out their garbage, recycling...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on West Burnside in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver along West Burnside in Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police said. Investigators say it is too soon to tell if the winter storm was a factor in the crash, adding that “it happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Power companies prepare for upcoming winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — After the 2021 winter ice storm, Pacific Power decided to expand their staff. Spokesman Tom Gauntt said his team is prepared for the season ahead. "We have a great meteorology department of our own and they have been monitoring the situation for the past several days and they’re able to do micro-forecasts that are tuned right to the areas we serve," Gauntt said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
TROUTDALE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy