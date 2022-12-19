Read full article on original website
Feast Portland will not return, co-founder announces
Portland, Ore. — Feast, Portland's iconic food festival, will not return in 2023 - or in the future. Co-founder Mike Thelin made the announcement Thursday in a letter addressed to "Friends." "Such a message would have been unthinkable just a couple of years ago, but a lot has changed...
The Grotto offers Festival of Lights viewing flexibility ahead of winter weather
Portland, Ore. — Portland's The Grotto is making it easy to experience the Christmas Festival of Lights, even with the impending winter weather. As of Wednesday afternoon, they're still planning to open Thursday and Friday. If you bought tickets for either of those days, they've been automatically adjusted to allow you entry any other day.
Communities gather to remember those who passed while homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is "Homeless Persons Memorial Day." The annual event is held on the longest night of the year and this year it also is expected to be one of the coldest nights so far in 2022. The community comes together to remember those who have died...
Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore — Groups who help the homeless and even City and County leaders worry some people living may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold Wednesday night temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet...
How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
A winter storm is covering Western Oregon and Southwest Washington in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the region. Interstate 84 was closed...
Multnomah County opens fifth emergency warming shelter at Reynolds HS in Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Emergency warming shelters are open across the region as an icy winter storm sweeps the region overnight and into Friday. To help those seeking shelter from the frigid conditions, Multnomah County opened its fifth emergency shelter in the gym at Reynolds High School. The location has...
City in Crisis: Finding Solutions | Neighbors continue work to keep Portland tunnel clean
In this 'City In Crisis, Finding Solutions' report, we headed back to a spot we visited in October to see if things have improved. It's in Portland's Lair Hill neighborhood, where the focus has been a tunnel that runs beneath southwest Naito parkway, on the west end of the ross island bridge.
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
Winter storm causes crashes, road closures ahead of holiday weekend
Wind-toppled trees and icy winter weather are prompting closures for roads, businesses, and agencies across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington ahead of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies warned people to delay travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary, and if they must drive, asked them to slow down and...
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 8,500 affected customers reported by around 6...
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
Garbage, recycling delayed Friday by winter storm hitting Portland metro
Getting your garbage and recycling pickups might be delayed Friday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. The ice and snow in the forecast overnight Thursday prompted the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to issue the collection delay. Portlanders are still asked to leave out their garbage, recycling...
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on West Burnside in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver along West Burnside in Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police said. Investigators say it is too soon to tell if the winter storm was a factor in the crash, adding that “it happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.”
Power companies prepare for upcoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — After the 2021 winter ice storm, Pacific Power decided to expand their staff. Spokesman Tom Gauntt said his team is prepared for the season ahead. "We have a great meteorology department of our own and they have been monitoring the situation for the past several days and they’re able to do micro-forecasts that are tuned right to the areas we serve," Gauntt said.
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
