You may need to keep an eye out this morning for ice on roads and walkways. According to the National Weather Service office in Wichita, ice has formed overnight from melting yesterday and re-freezing overnight. Untreated roads and walks will be icy and slick, especially bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots. This is expected to continue through mid-morning. You may also need to plan some extra time this morning to scrape your windows if your car has been stored outside.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO