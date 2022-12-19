ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Re-freeze Ice Possible This Morning

You may need to keep an eye out this morning for ice on roads and walkways. According to the National Weather Service office in Wichita, ice has formed overnight from melting yesterday and re-freezing overnight. Untreated roads and walks will be icy and slick, especially bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots. This is expected to continue through mid-morning. You may also need to plan some extra time this morning to scrape your windows if your car has been stored outside.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Freezing rain this evening, cold Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a quick-moving round of freezing rain will move through eastern Kansas this evening, then cold weather will continue Monday. Freezing rain will start over northern Kansas early this evening with activity moving south later into the evening. Light ice accumulation will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another chilly day but a BIG warm up mid to late week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a weak weather maker tracked across the state last night bringing freezing rain/sleet causing some slick roadways this morning. Main roads are in decent shape, but side streets/untreated streets are likely slick, so you will need to use caution during your morning commute! This afternoon will be another chilly day here in eastern Ks with highs in the low-to-mid 20s with mainly sunny skies. Western Ks will see be a tad milder with highs in the 30s and 40s, with mainly sunny skies.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Last minute Christmas shoppers fill downtown Wichita

It is coming down to the wire…last minute Christmas shoppers are out in Wichita. In downtown, a steady stream of customers checked out The Spice Merchant. Owner Bob Boewe said he was surprised it was not busier. “It is 10:10, and I thought we'd have people breaking down the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS

