Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
kggfradio.com
Re-freeze Ice Possible This Morning
You may need to keep an eye out this morning for ice on roads and walkways. According to the National Weather Service office in Wichita, ice has formed overnight from melting yesterday and re-freezing overnight. Untreated roads and walks will be icy and slick, especially bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots. This is expected to continue through mid-morning. You may also need to plan some extra time this morning to scrape your windows if your car has been stored outside.
Kan. zoo working to determine cause of beloved chimp's death
SEDGWICK COUNTY — "Everyone is doing well and working through the healing process following the death on Thursday of popular baby chimp Kucheza born in November, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Zoo. "The chimp family has been quiet and subdued, but have started vocally greeting keepers...
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
‘Further along than I thought’: Family hopeful about recovery for Wichita boy hit by car
Nathan Veith has made a lot of progress since suffering a brain injury in September, but there still is a lot of work ahead.
KWCH.com
Freezing rain this evening, cold Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a quick-moving round of freezing rain will move through eastern Kansas this evening, then cold weather will continue Monday. Freezing rain will start over northern Kansas early this evening with activity moving south later into the evening. Light ice accumulation will...
KWCH.com
Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly Christmas forecast, warming trend this week
Another cold start across the region this morning! Wind chills remain unpleasant as northerly winds push Arctic air into the northern plains. The coldest of the winds are to our northeast, but wind chills will still be as low as negative 15 degrees today. Temperatures across the state range from...
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Still have Christmas errands? Here’s holiday grocery store, postal hours in Wichita
Forgot to mail that package to your aunt? See U.S. Postal Service hours, plus when grocery stores will close for the holiday weekend.
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
KWCH.com
Another chilly day but a BIG warm up mid to late week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a weak weather maker tracked across the state last night bringing freezing rain/sleet causing some slick roadways this morning. Main roads are in decent shape, but side streets/untreated streets are likely slick, so you will need to use caution during your morning commute! This afternoon will be another chilly day here in eastern Ks with highs in the low-to-mid 20s with mainly sunny skies. Western Ks will see be a tad milder with highs in the 30s and 40s, with mainly sunny skies.
KAKE TV
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
KAKE TV
Last minute Christmas shoppers fill downtown Wichita
It is coming down to the wire…last minute Christmas shoppers are out in Wichita. In downtown, a steady stream of customers checked out The Spice Merchant. Owner Bob Boewe said he was surprised it was not busier. “It is 10:10, and I thought we'd have people breaking down the...
Andover family displaced by tornado isn’t home for the holidays but still is grateful
Myriad things have contributed to delays in rebuilding Andover homes demolished by the April 29 tornado. One family has found a lot to be grateful for at their temporary home at Carpenter Place.
EARP still in effect for Wichita area, Salina
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Salina Police Department sent out a news release informing the public that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) has been enacted.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Comments / 0