EWSU announces local intersection to remain closed longer than planned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced an extended closure of an intersection on Monday.

Officials say the intersection of 2nd Street and Vine will remain closed until the end of the month.

Reports say the extension is due to unforeseen delays but with weather permitting, officials hope to open the intersection after December 28.

More information can be found here .

