ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EWSU announces local intersection to remain closed longer than planned

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiGUp_0jo9GQFE00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced an extended closure of an intersection on Monday.

Officials say the intersection of 2nd Street and Vine will remain closed until the end of the month.

Portion of Ellerbusch Road closed for culvert installation

Reports say the extension is due to unforeseen delays but with weather permitting, officials hope to open the intersection after December 28.

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multiple Evansville area projects are getting some money to make important additions to the community. The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated an extra $11.5 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to six projects located throughout the Evansville Region. Tara […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Snowstorm hits the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County

Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening. This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road. Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan to join C2 Strategic Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month. A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, […]
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Storm Causes Sports Re-Schedule

The incoming storm system is also wreaking havoc with the local high school sports schedules. Today’s Washington Lady Hatchets game vs Henderson County, Kentucky at Owensboro has been moved from 4:30 to 11:30 this morning…you can hear the game here on WAWM. The Bobcat of Daviess County Tournament...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple

KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes

A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic accident leaves many without internet in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many Carmi residents are sitting home without internet because of a crash that happened earlier Tuesday afternoon. The Carmi Police Department says that the accident, which happened on Oak and 7th Street, pulled down power and fiber optic lines. Crews were able to restore power, but police say that the “extensive […]
CARMI, IL
WIBC.com

Some Interstate Projects to Be Complete in Months

INDIANAPOLIS--You will soon be able to drive I-70 and I-65 all the way through Indianapolis again. The renovation to the “north split” is nearly complete and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation is also closer to completing the project to connect I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis. “We’ll be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy