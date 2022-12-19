ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has a message for Tennessee fans

Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the five-star phenom who arrived in Knoxville last week, had a message for fans on the first day of the early signing period. Iamaleava hopped on the official Tennessee Football Twitter account to explain to folks how to correctly pronounce his name. ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va is the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Reviewing Tennessee’s big National Signing Day

Wednesday was National Signing Day and Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel sealed up the bulk of their 2023 recruiting class. We broke it all down on the Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

New Auburn HC Hugh Freeze suffers first loss as Tigers coach

After visiting with Auburn, former NC State QB Devin Leary is transferring to the SEC after all. Only it won't be at Auburn. Instead, he'll be wearing Kentucky blue. Mark this as the first loss of the Hugh Freeze era. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Leary will go from the Wolfpack...
AUBURN, KY
247Sports

Nashville receiver makes it official with Tennessee

A longtime in-state commitment from a Nashville powerhouse was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee Volunteer-to-be. Nate Spillman, a three-star wide receiver from Lipscomb Academy, finalized his college decision Wednesday morning, with the Vols officially announcing him as part of their 2023 class. The 6-foot-1.5, 194-pound Spillman was initially offered...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
East Coast Traveler

The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel

Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Austin company buys again in Nashville

An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
