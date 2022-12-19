Read full article on original website
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava has a message for Tennessee fans
Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the five-star phenom who arrived in Knoxville last week, had a message for fans on the first day of the early signing period. Iamaleava hopped on the official Tennessee Football Twitter account to explain to folks how to correctly pronounce his name. ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va is the...
A recruiting story that should make Tennessee Vols fans feel really good moving forward
On Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Vols officially announced the signing of several 2023 recruits, including four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov. Umarov, 6-foot-6/337 lbs from Alpharetta, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia.
Tennessee Vols could improve in recruiting via splashy assistant coach hire, but it would require some creativity
The Tennessee Vols could improve dramatically in recruiting via a splashy assistant coach hire, but it would require some creativity from Josh Heupel. Tennessee needs an offensive coordinator/tight ends coach to replace Alex Golesh, who recently took over as the head coach at USF. The most likely scenario for the...
Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee basketball (9-2) looks to get back on track Wednesday night against Austin Peay (6-6) at 6 p.m. ET in its final game before Christmas break and before SEC play begins next week at Ole Miss. The game will not be televised, but can be viewed on SEC...
Reviewing Tennessee’s big National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day and Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel sealed up the bulk of their 2023 recruiting class. We broke it all down on the Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to...
New Auburn HC Hugh Freeze suffers first loss as Tigers coach
After visiting with Auburn, former NC State QB Devin Leary is transferring to the SEC after all. Only it won't be at Auburn. Instead, he'll be wearing Kentucky blue. Mark this as the first loss of the Hugh Freeze era. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Leary will go from the Wolfpack...
Nashville receiver makes it official with Tennessee
A longtime in-state commitment from a Nashville powerhouse was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee Volunteer-to-be. Nate Spillman, a three-star wide receiver from Lipscomb Academy, finalized his college decision Wednesday morning, with the Vols officially announcing him as part of their 2023 class. The 6-foot-1.5, 194-pound Spillman was initially offered...
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
The Burger Scene in Nashville TN
Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel
Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
Austin company buys again in Nashville
An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
