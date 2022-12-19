ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan

When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Traveling to Las Vegas meant more to me than just covering an IU basketball game

LAS VEGAS -- Tired and hungry, I was determined to find my way here, at a booth inside an In-N-Out Burger, crammed between the aroma of salted potatoes and chatter of customers. It’s after 10 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Dec. 17. Indiana had just fallen to Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas. But after the game, I knew I had to come here. In front of me is a cheeseburger and Animal Style fries, a favorite that...
New York Post

Patriots owner Robert Kraft invites fan mocked by Raiders fan in viral video to New England

Patience is a virtue and one man is being rewarded for his composure following a recent New England Patriots game. Patriots‘ owner Robert Kraft extended an invitation to fan Jerry Edmond, who was on the receiving end of a verbal assault following New England’s last-second loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. In a now-viral video, a Raiders fan wearing a Derek Carr jersey berated the calm Edmond before a second fan embraced the woman during the tense exchange Kraft personally offered Edmond a ticket to the Patriots’ game against the Bengals on Dec. 24 along with a personalized jersey and...
