ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man indicted for cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man federally charged on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally indicted on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine and illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been convicted and sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters. The Sedgwick County District Court says a jury found 44-year-old Seth Collins guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for stabbing Kayla Brown to death and wounding her twin sister.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges

DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
MINNESOTA STATE
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Wichita police officer allegedly breaks procedure, charged with 2 misdemeanors

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer has been charged with dissemination of criminal history record information and official misconduct. Anthony Villegas, an officer with the Wichita Police Department, has been charged with misdemeanor dissemination and misconduct involving an aggravated assault firearms investigation. Dissemination of criminal history record information...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy