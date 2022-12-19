Read full article on original website
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in federal COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in federal COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WIBW
Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
Wichita man sentenced for murder
45-year-old Seth Collins of Wichita has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison for the fatal stabbing of Kayla Brown in 2016. Collins was charged with one count of murder
Wichita man indicted for cocaine
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WIBW
Wichita man federally charged on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally indicted on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine and illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been convicted and sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters. The Sedgwick County District Court says a jury found 44-year-old Seth Collins guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for stabbing Kayla Brown to death and wounding her twin sister.
In addition to cash, Kansas bank robber nabbed candy from VP’s desk, affidavit says
Officers checking her backpack for weapons found the candy-filled coffee mugs and a glass jar of cash from the bank that included five “bait” bills, the affidavit says.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 death of a woman in Wichita motel room
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ricky Hollins has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a south Wichita motel room in 2020. The 42-year-old was found guilty early this year of first-degree murder, but not guilty of buying sexual relations and a misdemeanor.
KAKE TV
Jury deliberating in case of former Kansas lawmaker accused of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps will have to wait at least until Wednesday to learn his fate. Capps faces 18 charges of fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The case went to the jury for several hours, however, they didn't reach a verdict before going home for the day.
Stunning admission at Capps’ fraud trial exposes ethics breach at Wichita City Hall | Opinion
An answer on the witness stand from an ex-councilman raises more corruption concerns.
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KAKE TV
Wichita group pushing for healthy minority baby and mother legislation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Getting a good start can make all the difference for your entire life. A group of women in Wichita is working to make sure every Kansas baby has a chance at a good start and their mothers survive bringing them into the world. Sapphire Garcia Lies...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
Wichita police veteran charged with two misdemeanors, accused of misconduct
He was charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer allegedly breaks procedure, charged with 2 misdemeanors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer has been charged with dissemination of criminal history record information and official misconduct. Anthony Villegas, an officer with the Wichita Police Department, has been charged with misdemeanor dissemination and misconduct involving an aggravated assault firearms investigation. Dissemination of criminal history record information...
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
