ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Hilliard girl raises money for homeless care packages ahead of winter storm

HILLIARD, Ohio — Inside the Hammond household, anticipation builds. The gingerbread, the tree, the ornaments, the presents…they are the foundation for a merry Christmas. But 8-year-old Kaylin and her 6-year-old brother, Gavin, recently found themselves building more than just candy houses. “It felt really good because we’re helping...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Central Ohio's Jewish community working to stop antisemitic rhetoric

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the celebration of Hanukkah continues, Jewish communities have an extra feeling of importance for the holiday. Alongside the holiday though, antisemitism is on the rise. According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy