Hilliard girl raises money for homeless care packages ahead of winter storm
HILLIARD, Ohio — Inside the Hammond household, anticipation builds. The gingerbread, the tree, the ornaments, the presents…they are the foundation for a merry Christmas. But 8-year-old Kaylin and her 6-year-old brother, Gavin, recently found themselves building more than just candy houses. “It felt really good because we’re helping...
Community gathers for vigils, prayers for safe return of twin baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandmother of a missing 5-month-old baby made a tearful plea directly to the baby’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with twin boys inside in the Short North area of Columbus Monday night. One twin, Kyair, was dropped off outside the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. But Kason was still missing as of Wednesday evening.
8 finalists chosen for open Columbus City Council position, public hearing scheduled for January
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus City Council narrowed down their search for a vacancy to eight finalists on Wednesday. The finalists' names have been submitted to the City Clerk for consideration and will be put up for a vote on Jan. 9. The vacancy was created by...
Columbus to host electronics recycling drop-off site Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, many will say "out with the old and in with the new" when it comes to their electronics. But what do you do with the old, unwanted devices?. The City of Columbus has put together an electronics recycling drop-off site where residents are...
Central Ohio's Jewish community working to stop antisemitic rhetoric
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the celebration of Hanukkah continues, Jewish communities have an extra feeling of importance for the holiday. Alongside the holiday though, antisemitism is on the rise. According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.
Civilian Police Review Board votes to remove member after online anti-police rhetoric
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heated room Monday night as the Civilian Police Review Board held a meeting to address the controversy surrounding one member: Gambit Aragon and his social media posts and involvement against Columbus police that led to a vote to remove him from the board.
John Glenn Columbus International Airport snow tower keeping close eye on conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten stories above the north and south runways at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, senior manager of airport operations Chris Pollock is watching the sensors on the computer in front him. The sensors tell him the surface temperatures not only on top of the runway but...
Freeze, thaw cycle with winter storm brings possibility for potholes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The flash freeze coming to central Ohio on Thursday night into Friday morning could change road conditions in more ways than just adding slick spots. Potholes can pop up quickly when the temperature swings, making for a rocky commute. City and state officials encourage drivers to...
Columbus family of missing 5-month-old boy upset about delay in AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted from the Short North Monday night said they are upset with how long it took for an AMBER Alert to be issued. The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Kyair Thomas, twin brothers, were inside a...
Police: 3 injured in shooting inside Airbnb near University District
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a shooting near the University District area on the city's north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of North 4th Street just after 12:35 a.m.
WATCH: Police provide update on search for Kason Thomas, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Breaking update: The Columbus Division of Police is expected to provide an update around 5 p.m. on the search for Kason Thomas and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson. You can watch the update in the player below. Law enforcement agencies are entering the third day for...
Linden’s 'Carols on Cleveland' helps more than 300 families this holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community groups across the city gathered together in Linden on Saturday to serve more than 300 families and bring holiday cheer with song, dance, hot cocoa, gifts, resources and more during the second annual “Carols on Cleveland.”. Families at the event told 10TV that the...
Police: 3 men shot during party at Airbnb near University District
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men were shot during a party at an Airbnb near the University District on the city’s north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two of the men were critically injured. Officers were called to the home in the 2000...
Reynoldsburg police dealing with allegations of hostile work environment, harassment, racism
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It started on Facebook. A post made by Ricardo Thompson. “I can recognize when the bully is being the bully,” Thompson said. “They’ve been the bully for a long time.”. Thompson, a former Reynoldsburg Police Officer, citing “intolerable working conditions” within the department...
Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
Short-term rental where 3 people were injured in shooting not registered with city
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus residence where three men were shot early Monday morning is suppose to be registered as a short term rental property, but according to the Frank County Auditor's website, it isn't. According to the city of Columbus, "The License Section of the Department of Public...
Police: Kason Thomas found alive; woman charged with kidnapping him arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was...
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping twin infants; Kason Thomas still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys in the Short North earlier this week has been arrested, but one of the infants is still missing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested...
5 people, at least 10 dogs rescued from fire in east Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people and at least 10 dogs were rescued by firefighters after an east Columbus home caught fire Sunday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. Geitter said five...
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
