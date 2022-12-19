Read full article on original website
Central Valley Socked By Fog
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM this morning for the most of the San Joaquin Valley, including the Northern and Central San Joaquin Valley. Visibility in the fog is one quarter of a mile or less. This is creating hazardous driving conditions due...
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
BLM Wants Feedback On Plan To Reduce Community’s Wildfire Risk
Sonora, CA – A plan to expedite fuel reduction treatments and fire protection efforts near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and Nevada is being introduced by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The goal is to facilitate projects on nearly 900,000 acres of...
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern California
Ferndale, CA — There was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning that shook parts of Northern California. It struck at an epicenter just outside of Ferndale at around 2:30am, in Humboldt County. There are reports of 70,000 electric customers without power in that area, damaged homes, and roads, according to officials. Assessment will continue throughout this morning.
CA Flavored Tobacco Ban And Abortion Amendment Take Effect
Sacramento, CA — A pair of actions that California voters decided on during last month’s General Election officially take effect today. It is no longer legal for businesses to sell flavored tobacco in California, in an effort to curb youth tobacco use. There was a late attempt to prevent the law from taking effect, as a lawsuit was filed, funded by members of the tobacco industry, arguing that the new state rule conflicts with federal law. However, the US Supreme Court denied the challenge and allowed the new law to take effect.
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
