High number of sick staff forces Ann Arbor Public Schools to close 2 schools

"It's easy to prevent these illnesses and it's not being done," said Andy Brosius, parent of a first-grade student in Ann Arbor Public Schools, who wishes the district would mandate masks during periods of medium and high transmission of illnesses.

Two schools, Tappan Middle School and A2 STEAM K8 at Northside, were closed Monday.

"Due to a very high number of staff illnesses, we are unable to ensure staffing sufficient for a safe in-person learning environment," an email to parents read.

It went on to say that custodial teams would be completing a "thorough disinfection process" throughout the school buildings.

The closure that was announced early Monday morning exhausted Najla August, mother of a second grader at STEAM.

"Been down this road before and it doesn't get easier," Najla said. "Still the same problem. I'm supposed to work full time, my husband is supposed to work full time, and my son can't go to school."

"We don't have a family support system," said Najla who is also mom to a baby. She and her husband were thankful the daycare was still open.

"When our kids need care, it's just him or me, or the school system and daycare. And when that, like, falls apart, we literally don't have anyone," she said.

On Friday, Ann Arbor Public Schools closed four schools due to the high number of sick staff members. They were Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, and Tappan Middle School.

A spokesperson for the district said the illnesses which have affected students as well include COVID, flu, RSV, and norovirus - a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

In the correspondence to families, district officials advised the following: