Fort Lauderdale’s Huizenga Park on tap for a big makeover. Here’s your first look.

Huizenga Plaza, shown Monday in downtown Fort Lauderdale, doesn't exactly draw a crowd these days. A stylish multi-million makeover might change that, transforming the riverfront park with new features that include a two-story restaurant without outdoor dining. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Even parks get old. Lose their vibe. Need an update.

And that’s precisely why Huizenga Plaza, the riverfront oasis in the heart of bustling downtown Fort Lauderdale, is about to get an extreme makeover that will cost $15 million, not including a new restaurant that will be built by an as-yet-unnamed developer.

The long-anticipated redesign will transform the 2.1-acre park at 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. by adding features designed to draw people from near and far, fans say — though critics worry about extra noise and traffic.

Plans call for a new two-story restaurant with an outside terrace overlooking the New River; stylish public bathrooms where none exist now; a dog run where dogs can exercise and play off-leash; a Rock Outcrop and Mound Scape of grass-covered mini hills to keep all ages entertained; a great lawn with playful seating; a river overlook with new observation decks, leaning rails and river view seating.

Fort Lauderdale taxpayers will help pay one-third of the total bill by taking on $5 million in debt to be paid back over the next seven years.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners are expected to vote on the deal Tuesday night.

Time for a change

“It needs a face-lift — and thankfully it’s not another high-rise,” said Brian Donaldson, chair of the city’s budget advisory board. “The reality is we have thousands and thousands of new residents downtown. And that area is growing exponentially with the amount of high-rises that are coming. I think it’s a big positive.”

If all goes as planned, construction would begin early next year and the redesigned park, located on the New River at Las Olas Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, would open to the public in mid-2024.

The primary owner of the land, the Downtown Development Authority, will chip in 30% of the cost. Fort Lauderdale, which owns a 0.4-acre sliver of land along the river, will cover 30%. Private donors will pay another 30%, and the state will contribute $950,000.

The park was built in 1996, long before a development boom ushered in hordes of downtown residents. Anchored by a large fountain, the park’s amphitheater, benches and picnic tables rarely draw a crowd these days.

“The character of downtown has changed in the 30 years the park was built, when there were no residents downtown,” said developer Charlie Ladd, a major downtown property owner and board member of the DDA. “The park was built to hold special events to bring people downtown. Now we have thousands of residents downtown who need places to walk their dog. To sit down and have a cup of coffee. To hang out.”

Hangout in the making

Ladd compared the new Huizenga Park to New York City’s Bryant Park, billed as one of the world’s busiest public spaces.

“We brought in experts to design an avant-garde park that will become a downtown hangout instead of having a big bandshell that’s passe and is used once a month,” Ladd said. “We’re trying to create a living room or porch for the residents of downtown Fort Lauderdale.”

Downtown’s population is approaching 25,000 people, Ladd noted. But more are on the way.

More than 14,000 new condos and apartments are in the pipeline , either currently under construction, already permitted or in the approval stage.

“That’s another 20,000 residents,” Ladd said. “And every one of them has a dog.”

That’s one reason the new design includes a dog run.

No outdoor bars?

The new park is not without critics.

Jeff Chircus, president of the Las Olas River House Condo Association, lives just east of the park and worries about another restaurant bringing more traffic and noise.

“Their plan is to have valet parking along Southeast First Avenue,” he said. “That road is already highly congested. We’d like it moved to Las Olas Boulevard.”

Critics also want a ban on outdoor music at the restaurant. And to keep things nice and quiet, they don’t want any outdoor bars.

“We’ve all stood witness to what happened with the Wharf and Salt 7,” he said of two popular downtown hangouts . “They’ve disturbed the peace and quiet.”

Commissioner John Herbst, one of three new commissioners elected in November, says he’d like to know whether there’s any guarantee the park will remain a park in the years to come.

“DDA owns the land,” he said. “Conceptually they could sell it and you could have another high-rise downtown. It could be another 40-story tower. In terms of preserving open space, I think it is worth the investment of city funds.”

Vice Mayor Warren Sturman says he’s heard complaints from critics worried about potential noise. Others are wondering why Fort Lauderdale would invest millions in land that’s not yet been designated as a park.

“I’m asking for it to be postponed to give me time to get resident feedback,” Sturman said. “If they’re asking us to put in $5 million, I do want to give my neighborhood a chance to weigh in on it. I think it’s worthwhile to get the public’s input.”

