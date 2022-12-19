ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Millions expected to travel for Christmas amid lowering gas prices

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjshw_0jo9Fa5P00

A high number of drivers are planning to hit the road this Christmas. AAA predicts this to be the third busiest Christmas travel season since 2000.

Just over 113 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays. Low gas prices have continued to fall in recent weeks.

Brian Ortner with AAA said the average gas price today across the state of Nebraska sits at $2.99 a gallon, compared to $3.13 one year ago.

In Iowa, the current average is $2.89 a gallon, compared to $3.04 last year.

Ortner adds the busiest travel day looks to be Friday, December 23 for air and car travel.

Ortner said there’s been some recent concern over gas prices in the wake of an oil spill along the Keystone Pipeline.

AAA says it could have an effect on prices at the pump, but we shouldn’t see that anytime soon.

"It may be too early to tell what the impact would be," Ortner said. "We don’t know exactly how much was spilled so we’re going to let that move along as it needs to and keep an eye on it as we go through the holiday."

With extremely cold temperatures forecasted into the Christmas weekend, AAA reminds drivers to check their cars. Be sure to monitor those tires and check the battery.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS

MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

La Niña Could Fade After Three Year Run

Upper Midwest — The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Niña weather pattern that’s been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run. The weather pattern...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward

(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Winter Storm Warning in effect

Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Utility companies urging energy conservation ahead of winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With dangerous cold expected later this week, utility companies want you to be prepared. Almost two years ago, thousands of Nebraskans woke up without power due to extreme cold because some of those companies had to run rolling outages. Power companies said they aren’t anticipating another round of rolling blackouts, but said it’s important to conserve energy amid freezing temperatures.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy