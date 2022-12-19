Read full article on original website
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Corydon Times-Republican
Robert De Niro ‘good’ after being woken at home by serial burglar
Robert De Niro is “good” after he was woken by a serial burglar allegedly trying to swipe presents from under his Christmas tree. The ‘Raging Bull’ actor, 79, broke his silence after Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested at his $69,000-per-month rented townhouse in the Upper East Side of New York City on Monday. (19.12.22)
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders. Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part.
Heath Ledger’s ex-fiancée Michelle Williams ‘would battle to take control of his biopic’
Heath Ledger's ex-fiancée Michelle Williams 'would battle to take control of his biopic'. Heath Ledger's former fiancée Michelle Williams would reportedly battle to take control of his biopic.
