ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Student athletes could get religious accommodations under Utah bill

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102Xwj_0jo9FUjv00

Harkirath Sing Makhar and his brother, Harkaran, were getting ready to play a game of basketball when the referee approached them.

"The official came up and said we cannot play with our headgear," Harkirath said in an interview with FOX 13 News. "He said he’s never seen anything like it and we can’t play because he thought it was a towel."

As members of the Sikh religion, they were wearing turbans. Harkirath said their faith calls on them to not cut their hair and the turban protects it.

"I was confused at first and then I got really mad because we couldn’t start the game to play," said Harkaran.

Ben Gibbs, their coach at 801 Basketball, said the official threatened to make them forfeit the game.

"He said they have to forfeit the game because of the towels on their head and I'm like, first of all those are not towels. I was offended immediately. And I said they’re turbans, this is part of their religion and they’re going to play," he said.

Gibbs said it took several people to explain to the referee that the turbans were religious and his comments were offensive. The referee allowed the game to go forward, he said, but it left the club frustrated.

"The thing is, it was wrong whatever he did. He never apologized and I was really, really offended by the lack of knowledge in the current climate that we’re in," Gibbs told FOX 13 News. "You should be aware. For one, they’re kids. For two, it’s a basketball game."

Harkirath said the incident bothered them as they continued to play. He said in the more than 10 years he's been playing basketball, it has never happened before.

"It kind of disrupted our game," he said.

The incident is one of several that Rep. Candice Pierucci has heard of that has prompted her run a bill in the upcoming legislative session to force school districts and clubs that use any public school facilities to make religious accommodations for students. Violations could result in sanctions from the state.

"Clearly there are youth in our state who are experiencing barriers while trying to participate in sports and practice their religion," she said.

Rep. Pierucci, R-Herriman, hoped the issue had been dealt with after the Utah State Legislature passed a resolution earlier this year calling on school districts and athletic programs to make religious accommodations. But a resolution is often a statement by the legislature and is not legally binding.

Rep. Pierucci said that she has heard from Muslim girls who had been told to have their hijabs be made of the same material and colors as their athletic uniforms (which can get expensive). The lawmaker said one girl told her that when informed told her coach she would be wearing her hijab while she played, she was cut from the team the next day.

"Especially for a state that has a unique history founded on religious freedom and a population who fled religious persecution, we should be leading the nation in accommodating religious clothing, headwear and being an example of religious liberty," Rep. Pierucci said, referencing Utah's dominant Latter-day Saint faith.

Rep. Pierucci's resolution had bipartisan support on Utah's Capitol Hill and she expects widespread backing for the bill in the upcoming legislative session. The Utah High School Activities Association has not required waivers for religious accommodations for some time. The resolution enjoyed support from the Utah Muslim Civic League, the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City and the state's largest teachers union, the Utah Education Association.

"As a community organization that does work in and between many different groups of faith in Utah, we recognize the intersectionality of this issue, as it implicates Muslims, Sikhs, Jewish people, and many others who have traditional headwear as part of their faith and religious practices," said Luna Banuri, the executive director of the Utah Muslim Civic League.

"This bill is a necessary step to protecting the rights and civil liberties of all these groups, especially in the context of school sports where children desire, above all, to feel integrated and like they belong in those spaces. We will continue to stand for efforts that forward interfaith and intersectional work, especially those that have clearly had an effect on our communities in Utah."

Gibbs said the bill would be good.

"It’s going to bring change and it’s going to bring awareness as well," he said.

Harkirath said if the bill passed it would be "awesome."

"I can actually go play without being worried about what religion I am, and being able to play like everybody else does," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
The Independent

Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint

A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
LUBBOCK, TX
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case

The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
buzzfeednews.com

The Gay Nephew Of The Lawmaker Who Cried While Voting Against Marriage Equality Has A Message For Her

As the House of Representatives convened on Thursday to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, lawmakers rose to speak both in favor and against the landmark bill. Among those opposing the legislation, which would act as a fail-safe should the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority reverse the decision that legalized marriage equality, was Rep. Vicky Hartzler. The Missouri Republican said it was Christians, and not the LGBTQ community, who were under threat in the US, arguing the government was trying to silence religious people.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy