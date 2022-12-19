Decision expected soon on Jacksonville redistricting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The future of Jacksonville’s political landscape is in the hands of a federal judge whose decision has been delayed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Judge Marcia Howard was expected to decide Monday after Duval County’s supervisor of elections asked for an answer last Friday. Mike Hogan made the request so his office could prepare for the upcoming city election on March 23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The new district map could change some voters’ districts and Hogan’s office is responsible for pushing that information out.

In a court order last Friday, Judge Howard said, “Cognizant of the Supervisor of Elections’ stated desire for a decision on the City’s electoral maps for the 2023 municipal elections on or before December 16, 2022, the Court advises that a decision will not be forthcoming today. The Court prioritizes the importance of assuring that the decision is both correct and comprehensive in its discussion of the complex legal and factual matters that must be addressed. To assure this, the Court anticipates entry of a decision on Monday, December 19, 2022. The Court is confident that the importance of the matters determined in this decision outweighs any harm that might flow from a delay of one business day.”

Hogan could not do an interview until after a decision was made but said his office would’ve worked through the weekend to start preparing for the March election. He said the delay set his staff back more than one business day.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there still was no decision.

“As the old saying goes ‘haste makes waste,’” said Ben Frazier, founder of the Northside coalition and plaintiff in the lawsuit. Referring to Judge Howard, he continued, “So, she decided to take her time. She’s not on anyone else’s clock except her own. I’m glad she’s put the time and thought necessary into making a prudent decision.”

Frazier argued the city’s redistricting map packs Black voters into four districts and strips the power of the Black vote. He said the new map could have major implications regarding Jacksonville’s political landscape for years to come.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The judge is deciding between the city’s proposed map or three alternatives presented by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.