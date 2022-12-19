Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
DUI/Driver's License checkpoint planned in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Planning on driving through Redding this Thursday? Then you should make sure your driver's license is up to date. And, most importantly, make sure you are sober. The Redding Police Department (RPD) announced on Wednesday that their officers will be setting up a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint...
krcrtv.com
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
krcrtv.com
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested after police say he stole inflatable Christmas decorations
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) say they found him with stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The CPD first got calls about a suspect stealing the decorations from a north Chico motel just before 11:30 p.m., and later found 38-year-old Wayland Rudd.
krcrtv.com
Redding Park Rangers nab wanted parolee at Nur Pon Open Space on Tuesday
A wanted parolee-at-large was caught by officers with the Redding Police Department's Park Rangers unit during their patrol of the Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said Park Rangers Jason Rhoads and Eddy Gilmette found 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of Shasta Lake, Calif. They learned Ashe had been wanted for absconding from his parole registration in Red Bluff since Nov. 18, 2022.
krcrtv.com
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
krcrtv.com
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County
MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
krcrtv.com
City Council to vote on adding more Crisis Intervention Response Team officers in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members will meet on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from new emergency housing and trail repair to adding additional police positions. They will vote to approve the addition of two new Redding Police Department (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team...
krcrtv.com
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
krcrtv.com
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief
CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
krcrtv.com
$250,000 grant going to help reopen Paradise Teen Center following Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded 53 grants to Butte County schools totaling nearly a half-million dollars, and a $250,000 grant to help reopen the Paradise Teen Center on Skyway. The Butte Strong Fund Education Grant Program was open from May to November, allowing all schools...
krcrtv.com
Whiskeytown works to burn excess fuel to keep the park safe
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While peak fire season is over, park employees at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area are taking measurements to prepare for next summer. Employees began burning piles of fire fuels collected over the past year. Fire Management Officer Jake Akerberg said, because of the Carr Fire,...
krcrtv.com
Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"
REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
krcrtv.com
Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land
REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay Tuesday with Nick the Reindeer
REDDING, Calif. — This week, Mike Krueger is joined by Sharon Clay at Turtle Bay with a very special reindeer named Nick. Sharon says that reindeer have unique physiologies that allow them to alter their hooves depending on the season. She says they also have very special noses that...
krcrtv.com
Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
