Cleveland Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022. According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Security breach that disabled radar, shut down Cleveland Hopkins shows need for additional perimeter safeguards

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, Isaac Woolley drove to the main radar tower at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, disabled a gate, deactivated the radar’s main power source, climbed eight flights of stairs, shut off a second power source and pulled several wires from the radar, rendering it inoperable, according to federal court records.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WITF

3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA’s investigation of how a local government nearly collapsed after hiring Tamir Rice’s killer

Long-simmering personal grudges and infighting exploded after officials in tiny Tioga hired Timothy Loehmann, the cop who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.
TIOGA, PA
Cleveland.com

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter says 2022 was all about Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio -- When reflecting on the past year, Mayor Tim DeGeeter said he’s proud of how the community reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rallied behind his home city’s Ukrainian Village residents. “I remember in February watching television with my wife,“ DeGeeter said. “In the...
PARMA, OH
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnationnow.com

How one Ohio town solved porch theft

(NewsNation) — Americans experience package theft more often than other types of crime, as three out of four have been a victim. In 2022, in fact, “porch pirates” have stolen more than $19 billion worth of packages. One Cleveland, Ohio, suburb is fighting back. In an operation...
PARMA, OH

