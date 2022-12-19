Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022. According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.
Ex-Geis Cos. official embezzled $1 million from Streetsboro construction company, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for Geis Companies is accused of stealing $1 million from the Streetsboro construction and real estate development business to help pay for child support. Michael Harman, 45, of Ravenna is charged in federal court in Cleveland with wire fraud, money laundering and...
3 indicted in Warren federal drug case
Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren.
Security breach that disabled radar, shut down Cleveland Hopkins shows need for additional perimeter safeguards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, Isaac Woolley drove to the main radar tower at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, disabled a gate, deactivated the radar’s main power source, climbed eight flights of stairs, shut off a second power source and pulled several wires from the radar, rendering it inoperable, according to federal court records.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man wanted for multiple carjackings, armed robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man wanted for committing multiple crimes in Cuyahoga County was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after a short foot chase Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Andre Lovett to a home near the 1800 block of Wymore St. in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lawsuit continues as University Heights resident seeks to sell house
A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for alleged civil rights violations is now selling the home at the center of the lawsuit. Homeowner Daniel Grand filed the suit against the city and Brennan in his individual and official capacity in...
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA’s investigation of how a local government nearly collapsed after hiring Tamir Rice’s killer
Long-simmering personal grudges and infighting exploded after officials in tiny Tioga hired Timothy Loehmann, the cop who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.
Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Hopkins Airport.
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter says 2022 was all about Ukraine
PARMA, Ohio -- When reflecting on the past year, Mayor Tim DeGeeter said he’s proud of how the community reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rallied behind his home city’s Ukrainian Village residents. “I remember in February watching television with my wife,“ DeGeeter said. “In the...
Marshals arrest man suspected of killing victim with beer can
A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
newsnationnow.com
How one Ohio town solved porch theft
(NewsNation) — Americans experience package theft more often than other types of crime, as three out of four have been a victim. In 2022, in fact, “porch pirates” have stolen more than $19 billion worth of packages. One Cleveland, Ohio, suburb is fighting back. In an operation...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Resident spends $6,000 on fake Pokemon cards: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12, a resident reported that he had been the victim of an online fraud. He had purchased $6,000 worth of unopened Pokemon cards from an online seller in Pennsylvania. He then resold the cards to another online buyer. When the second buyer received the cards, it was determined that the cards were fake.
CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim
A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
Vehicle thefts continue in city: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported her vehicle stolen from the Gates Mills Place apartments Dec. 12. About two hours later, it was located in the rear of the neighboring Target after employees reported its alarm sounding. Suspicion: Chatham Way. A truck was found with a rear side window broken out at the...
