Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. blizzards causes some Bay Area delays and cancellations
Early Thursday morning, San Francisco International Airport had 11 canceled flights, Oakland had nine and San Jose had 8, with dozens more delays. Zak Sos reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Decades after military service interrupted college, 85-year-old collects diploma from USF
SAN FRANCISCO - It’s been an extra special holiday season for an 85-year-old San Francisco native who finally got to walk across the stage to officially collect his college diploma at the University of San Francisco (USF) some 67 years after he began his college journey. On Friday, Charles...
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8: 34...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to eight universities across the country. And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by his family and the Oakland Unified School District community.
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers
Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. winter 'bomb cyclone' causes some Bay Area flight delays, cancellations
SAN FRANCISCO - A Christmas week winter "bomb cyclone" of blizzards, downpours and flooding across some of the United States is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, with the Bay Area mostly being spared from the stormy conditions. But those flying from California to the most affected areas – the Plains,...
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
Gingerbread house at the Fairmont Hotel: a San Francisco treat and a holiday classic
A life-sized gingerbread house built to dazzle and delight at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. KTVU photojournalist takes us there and shows us the intricate details of this holiday classic.
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro shakes in 2.9 earthquake
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey first reported that a magnitude 3.1 quake hit northeast of San Leandro around 8:34 a.m. However, USGS later downgraded the quake to a magnitude 2.9. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County bans landlords from conducting criminal background checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County is the first county in the United States to ban landlords from criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. Supporters say it will make it easier for people to...
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2
Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland
SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
KTVU FOX 2
FTX founder ordered to house arrest
Former FTX crypto billionaire Sam Bankman Fried was ordered to house arrest at his parents' Palo Alto home. The 30-year-old was released on $250 million bond following his first court appearance in New York on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Police race to MLK Library in San Jose after reports of armed suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed suspect in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told...
KTVU FOX 2
Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and...
KTVU FOX 2
City of Alameda to again open warming shelter for cold weather months
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A warming shelter will again open in Alameda starting Friday to help upwards of 15 unhoused people three days a week through the end of April, city officials said. The shelter is located at Christ Episcopal Church at 1700 Santa Clara Ave. Entry is through the Grand...
KTVU FOX 2
Holiday travel nightmare: 44 bags get left behind on flight bound for Oakland
OAKLAND calif., - Travels flying from Bellingham, Washington to Oakland had a holiday travel nightmare. Allegiant Airline told KTVU 44 checked bags were not loaded onto the plane before it took off on Tuesday. The airline said they are working to reunite travelers with their luggage. Travelers were reimbursed for...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland NAACP members demand city, county pay for recount in mayor's race
OAKLAND calif., - Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP want the city and county to pay for a recount in the most recent mayor’s race. They said some voters were confused by the city’s ranked-choice system and that taxpayers should foot the bill for a recount.
Comments / 0