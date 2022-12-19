ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8: 34...
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities

OAKLAND, Calif. - Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to eight universities across the country. And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by his family and the Oakland Unified School District community.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers

Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro shakes in 2.9 earthquake

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey first reported that a magnitude 3.1 quake hit northeast of San Leandro around 8:34 a.m. However, USGS later downgraded the quake to a magnitude 2.9. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2

Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland

SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

FTX founder ordered to house arrest

Former FTX crypto billionaire Sam Bankman Fried was ordered to house arrest at his parents' Palo Alto home. The 30-year-old was released on $250 million bond following his first court appearance in New York on Thursday.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police race to MLK Library in San Jose after reports of armed suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed suspect in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland NAACP members demand city, county pay for recount in mayor's race

OAKLAND calif., - Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP want the city and county to pay for a recount in the most recent mayor’s race. They said some voters were confused by the city’s ranked-choice system and that taxpayers should foot the bill for a recount.

