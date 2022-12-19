Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
$250,000 grant going to help reopen Paradise Teen Center following Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded 53 grants to Butte County schools totaling nearly a half-million dollars, and a $250,000 grant to help reopen the Paradise Teen Center on Skyway. The Butte Strong Fund Education Grant Program was open from May to November, allowing all schools...
krcrtv.com
Supervisors approve budget cuts to Butte County libraries
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Supervisors Meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, the board approved staff recommendations to implement necessary countywide budget cuts to libraries in Butte County. Butte County Library Director Narinder Sufi said the libraries around the county will continue to provide service to locals despite budget cuts.
krcrtv.com
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Flu cases are rising in Butte County this holiday season. Coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are all on the rise. All three are respiratory illnesses and can have similar symptoms, and flu activity in Butte County is expected to remain elevated over the next several weeks.
krcrtv.com
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County
MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
krcrtv.com
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief
CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
Comments / 0