ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Signs Local Talent

(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WETM 18 News

Horseheads boys basketball edges Corning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads. Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
247Sports

Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show

West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
MORGANTOWN, WV
tompkinsweekly.com

Valhalla Cafe opens to Newfield locals’ delight

Savory photos of burgers, sirloin steaks and chicken wings have been enticing members of a Newfield community page on Facebook. Michael Grover, owner of the newly opened Valhalla Cafe in Cayuta — just 10 minutes outside of Newfield — has been spreading the word of his latest enterprise, which opened its doors to the community on Dec. 3.
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal

A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Family Medicine Associates to Join Cayuga Medical Associates in February

Starting on February 1, 2023, Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA) health system. The new practice will be re-named Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine and bring together two well-respected practices and improve the quality of care provided to the community in the process.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault

A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties

A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison

Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary

A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy