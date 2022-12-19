Read full article on original website
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
Horseheads boys basketball edges Corning
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads. Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to […]
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
Former fraternity files suit against Cornell to turn house into veterans housing
ITHACA, N.Y.—A former Cornell University fraternity has launched legal actions against the school after accusing the university of stymieing their efforts to re-use their former chapter house as housing for student veterans. The 17-page NYS Supreme Court summons was filed last week by local lawyer Edward Crossmore on behalf...
Valhalla Cafe opens to Newfield locals’ delight
Savory photos of burgers, sirloin steaks and chicken wings have been enticing members of a Newfield community page on Facebook. Michael Grover, owner of the newly opened Valhalla Cafe in Cayuta — just 10 minutes outside of Newfield — has been spreading the word of his latest enterprise, which opened its doors to the community on Dec. 3.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
JC man sentenced for threatening security guard with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
Family Medicine Associates to Join Cayuga Medical Associates in February
Starting on February 1, 2023, Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA) health system. The new practice will be re-named Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine and bring together two well-respected practices and improve the quality of care provided to the community in the process.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
Broome County Land Bank Announces Completion of Second Renovated Home in 2022
THE HOME is LOCATED AT 15 Birch Street in the City of Binghamton, this adds A NEW PROPERTY IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AFFORDABLE HOUSING MARKET. The Land Bank paid for the renovations to the property, which had a variety of problems including lead paint and asbestos within the home.
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison
Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
National Weather Service warns of complex storm beginning 12/22
According to the National Weather Service, a significant storm is set to hit our region later this afternoon.
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
