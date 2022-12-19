ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCw2i_0jo9EARG00

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary's Elias Lindholm.

Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career.

The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary's 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.

Hertl will forfeit about $88,000 in salary for missing the two games against Calgary and Minnesota. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hertl has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy