Columbus, GA

Volunteers wrap gifts in House of Heroes fundraiser at Peachtree Mall

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsTUr_0jo9E7sK00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Don’t have time to wrap your Christmas presents? Volunteers at Peachtree Mall can help. Since Saturday, Dec. 3, they have been wrapping presents inside the mall entrance to the left of Dillard’s. The money they raise will go towards House of Heroes, which makes house repairs for military and public safety veterans and their spouses. Their services will be available through Saturday, Dec. 24.

This is Sarah “Sam” Shehane’s 12 th year coordinating the event.

Shehane said that so far, the gift wrappers have probably raised enough money to help two veterans. She said it costs $2,500 to sponsor a veteran.

“But these are our biggest days,” she said. “Just with this next week, we’re going to raise enough money to help probably two more veterans.”

Shehane said she thoroughly loves the fundraiser and would do it every year for the rest of her life if she could.

“I love working with the volunteers,” she said. “They learn so much and they enjoy it, and they give their time. It’s nice. And this is the best part – sometimes there’s age restrictions on nonprofit organizations to come and work. Here, I’ll let three-year-olds come up to 103 years old. So anybody can come of all ages to wrap gifts.”

Shehane said she can teach volunteers how to wrap gifts if they don’t know how. She said that on average, the volunteers wrap 200 to 300 gifts per day.

“And one good thing is that you don’t have to buy your gifts in the mall to bring them to the mall,” she said. “You can buy gifts anywhere and bring them in, and we’ll wrap them.”

Shehane said she’s wrapped a wide variety of gifts including bicycles, doll houses and big screen TVs.

She said that she still needs a lot of volunteers.

“I need at least 10 people a day,” she said. “I need people tomorrow through Saturday at 11 a.m. in the morning until 7 p.m. at night.”

Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc., said she wanted to thank everyone who had supported House of Heroes by having their gifts wrapped.

“And thank you to the volunteers who have helped out,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer to wrap gifts for House of Heroes, call or text Shehane at (706) 366-3416. She can also be reached at samshehane@gmail.com .

The hours for giftwrapping are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two-to-four-hour shifts are available.

