Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested after police say he stole inflatable Christmas decorations
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) say they found him with stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The CPD first got calls about a suspect stealing the decorations from a north Chico motel just before 11:30 p.m., and later found 38-year-old Wayland Rudd.
krcrtv.com
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
krcrtv.com
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County
MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
krcrtv.com
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief
CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
krcrtv.com
$250,000 grant going to help reopen Paradise Teen Center following Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded 53 grants to Butte County schools totaling nearly a half-million dollars, and a $250,000 grant to help reopen the Paradise Teen Center on Skyway. The Butte Strong Fund Education Grant Program was open from May to November, allowing all schools...
krcrtv.com
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Flu cases are rising in Butte County this holiday season. Coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are all on the rise. All three are respiratory illnesses and can have similar symptoms, and flu activity in Butte County is expected to remain elevated over the next several weeks.
Comments / 0