ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
CHICAGO, IL
KMOX News Radio

Winter Storm Warning in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KMOX listening area, including portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Severe Weather Alert Day: Blizzard-Like Conditions Expected Thursday & Friday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority has declared Thursday, December 22nd and Friday, December 23rd Severe Weather Alert Days for snow and blowing snow which will lead to blizzard-like conditions across Central Illinois. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Central Illinois from 6 am Thursday through 6 am Saturday.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday

December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
MACON COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
CHICAGO, IL
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sioux City Journal

Snow, winds expected to impact travel

DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures. A winter storm watch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
MISSOURI STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

How much snow should the Four States expect this week?

There will be another aspect to the historic arctic outbreak on Thursday and that is the increasing likelihood of accumulating snow. The arctic cold front is expected to move into the Four States area around 8 AM to noon on Thursday, and there will be enough moisture accompanying the frigid air mass that accumulating snowfall should occur immediately behind the front. Computer model forecasts may change between today (Tuesday) and the arrival of the cold air on Thursday, but at this time it appears that the Four States area could pick up around 1-3 inches of snow from around 8 AM to 2 PM on Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX59

What is difference between blizzard and winter storm?

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter will begin with a major meteorological event in the state of Indiana. With a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns Indiana could experience heavy and blowing snow, wind chills as low as -28, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX2now.com

Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
MISSOURI STATE
nowdecatur.com

Garbage to be picked up early due to weather

December 21, 2022 – Waste Management will begin their garbage pickup routes one hour earlier than usual on Thursday, December 22, in preparation for the winter storm heading into central Illinois. For weather notifications, click “Opt In” on NowDecatur’s home page and filter how you would like to receive...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy