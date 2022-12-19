Read full article on original website
Good News Rescue Mission to hold Christmas Banquet in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, Dec. 23, the Good News Rescue Mission will be hosting their annual Good News Rescue Mission Christmas Banquet. They will be serving an anticipated 600 or more meals to those experiencing homelessness and/or economic hardship. The Banquet takes place in the Mission’s Dining Hall...
Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"
REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
Turtle Bay Tuesday with Nick the Reindeer
REDDING, Calif. — This week, Mike Krueger is joined by Sharon Clay at Turtle Bay with a very special reindeer named Nick. Sharon says that reindeer have unique physiologies that allow them to alter their hooves depending on the season. She says they also have very special noses that...
Redding woman collects toys and treats for animals at Haven Humane Society
REDDING. Calif. — One Redding woman has taken it upon herself to give back to the animals at the Haven Humane Society by collecting toys and treats for the second year in a row. In 2021, Haleigh Pike took it upon herself to gift every single animal a toy...
Redding Park Rangers nab wanted parolee at Nur Pon Open Space on Tuesday
A wanted parolee-at-large was caught by officers with the Redding Police Department's Park Rangers unit during their patrol of the Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said Park Rangers Jason Rhoads and Eddy Gilmette found 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of Shasta Lake, Calif. They learned Ashe had been wanted for absconding from his parole registration in Red Bluff since Nov. 18, 2022.
Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land
REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
Firefighters investigating Wednesday night house fire in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shasta County Wednesday night. Flames were visible around 6 p.m. in the Happy Valley area near Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said they found the 1,500-square-foot home engulfed in flames. The home is in the 1600 block of Scout...
Redding City Council approves temporary housing for homeless
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding City Council voted Tuesday night to approve new, temporary housing for the homeless. The project would add eight Pallet-style shelters to the area off of South Market Street behind the RABA Bus Station. It would serve as transitional housing with an on-site caretaker, case manager...
Good News Rescue Mission to hold memorial for homeless who passed away in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) will hold a memorial on Wednesday morning honoring homeless in the community who have passed away in 2022. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the missions at 2842 South Market Street in Redding. The ceremony lines up with...
Whiskeytown works to burn excess fuel to keep the park safe
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While peak fire season is over, park employees at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area are taking measurements to prepare for next summer. Employees began burning piles of fire fuels collected over the past year. Fire Management Officer Jake Akerberg said, because of the Carr Fire,...
Redding Special Services Unit seizes over four pounds of methamphetamine
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, the Redding Police Department says. In November 2022, the RPD Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and bike team officers began an investigation into trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the area. On Dec. 21, RPD, NPD and the bike team conducted a search warrant on a Ford F-150 suspected of delivering narcotics to various locations around town.
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
