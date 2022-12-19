ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities

The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
KROC News

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Fire Damages Faribault Garage

Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst wrote the following News Release detailing a garage fire his department was called to last night. At 11:14 pm on December 18, 2022, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a report of smoke coming from a garage at 965 2nd St. SW. Upon responders arrival smoke was showing from all side of the garage and flames were coming out the window on the back of the garage.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Many Come To Minnesota To Visit This World Famous Museum

It's slightly difficult to believe that people come from all over the world just to visit the SPAM Museum. But, it's true, “We have those visitors where this is their destination,” said Savile Lord of the SPAM Museum. On a normal year (remember those?) about a hundred and...
AUSTIN, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Petrenko family moves to Mankato

It has been just over two months since the Petrenko family – Halyna and her daughters Veronika (Nika) and Yelyzaveta (Liza) – helped put on the Stand with Ukraine event alongside Urland Lutheran Church and First English Lutheran Church. At the conclusion of the event, it was announced...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Northfield Wrestling No Longer Ranked

The Guillotine Minnesota high school wrestling rankings were updated today and the Northfield Raiders were dropped completely out of the Class AAA rankings. The top stayed the same in the three classes with St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Jackson County Central maintaining the #1 spots in their classes. Rochester Mayo replaced...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy