Studies from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Have Provided New Data on Sports Medicine (Ambulatory Surgery Centers Significantly Decrease Total Health Care Expenditures in Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction): Health and Medicine – Sports Medicine

Researchers from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Investment (Health Insurance and Young Adult Financial Distress): Investment
-- Research findings on Investment are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study how health insurance eligibility affects financial distress for young adults using the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) dependent coverage mandatethe part of the ACA that requires private health insurance plans to cover individuals up to their 26th birthday.”
Higher prices don’t imply better care for patients undergoing joint replacement: Wolters Kluwer Health
-- - The prices that insurers negotiate for total joint replacement (TJR) procedures vary widely according to type of insurer and aren’t associated with conventional measures of healthcare quality, according to a study in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research® (CORR®), a publication of The Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons®. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by.
Studies from Weill Cornell Medicine Have Provided New Data on Blood Transfusion (Medicare and Medicaid Insurance Status Is Associated With Increased Allogeneic Red Blood Cell Transfusion In Cardiac Surgery Patients: 2007-2018): Transfusion Medicine – Blood Transfusion
-- Researchers detail new data in Transfusion Medicine - Blood Transfusion. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Allogeneic red blood cell (RBC) transfusion and health insurance status are independently associated with perioperative morbidity. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of insurance status on allogeneic and autologous transfusion risk in cardiac surgery patients.”
University of Queensland Reports Findings in Mental Health Diseases and Conditions (Excess healthcare costs of psychological distress in young women: Evidence from linked national Medicare claims data): Mental Health Diseases and Conditions
-- New research on Mental Health Diseases and Conditions is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The prevalence of mental health disorders in young adults is increasing, yet there is limited empirical evidence on its economic consequences. We contribute to the literature by estimating the healthcare costs of psychological distress using panel data of young women (aged 18-23 years with a 5-year follow-up) from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health and linked administrative data from Medicare Australia.”
Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance
BEIJING , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held 2022 China Insurance and Aged Healthcare Forum. , was invited to give a speech titled Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for. Health Insurance. Waterdrop's. innovative practice in the high-quality transformation of health insurance...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Bondex Insurance Company; Assigns Credit Ratings to Building Industry Insurance Association
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of. Bondex Insurance Company. (Bondex) (. Florham Park,...
Polyclinic, Everett Clinic owner reaches deal with health insurer [The Seattle Times]
Regence announced the "multi-year" deal late Thursday afternoon, confirming in a statement there shouldn't be any disruptions in care for current Regence patients who see doctors at The Polyclinic or. The Everett Clinic. . "We are disappointed the negotiations ultimately created uncertainty for our members and customers, particularly during the...
Mark Farrah Associates Presents Insights About Private-Sector Health Insurance Business
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, presents a high-level overview of health benefit insights gleaned from MFA’s. product. Large private-sector employers providing health and welfare benefit plans subject to ERISA are required to file the annual Form 5500 with the. Internal Revenue Service. . Form 5500 is a...
Shandong Technology and Business University Reports Findings in Sustainability Research (Innovation and financial sustainability in China’s long-term care insurance: An empirical analysis of the Nantong pilot): Sustainability Research
-- New research on Sustainability Research is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Against a backdrop of aging and declining birthrates, the demand for long-term care insurance (LTCI) systems in various countries throughout the world continues to rise. Most traditional LTCI systems only cover a limited group of people, which cannot solve the problem of nursing needs among other groups, and, further, it makes financial sustainability very difficult to achieve.”
Findings on Social Policy and Society Reported by Investigators at University of Sydney (Responding To Complexity In the Context of the National Disability Insurance Scheme): Global Views – Social Policy and Society
-- Investigators publish new report on Global Views - Social Policy and Society. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Personalisation in disability support funding is premised on the notion that services come together through the individual. Where people have very complex needs, many individuals and their supporters find it difficult to facilitate services themselves.”
