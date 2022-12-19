ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Two Sault Area High School Students Raise Money for Special Needs Kids Christmas Gifts

By Jim LeHocky
 3 days ago
Two students at Sault Area High School spread some Christmas cheer Monday afternoon.

Abbie Church and Morgan Brow wanted to make Christmas extra special for the special education students in Mrs. Henderson’s class. They held fundraisers the past couple of weeks, and were able to raise enough money to give every students a couple of gifts.

They are just two of the 46 “links” students, or students who earn credit in mentoring the students.

“It made me feel really good doing it because being in here makes me grateful for what I have,” Church says. “If I can share that with them, it makes it a lot better.”

“Links” is a peer to peer program that connects mainstreamed students with special needs students.

It’s in its 11th year at Soo High.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

