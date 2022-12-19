Read full article on original website
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Ellis County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Ellis County, according to authorities. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8:23 a.m. on State Highway 15 near East County Road 47. The cause of the crash is under investigation. OHP said one of the drivers, Samuel Kraft,...
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lanes reopen near Downtown Dallas after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
DALLAS — Multiple vehicles were involved in a deadly crash that is snarling traffic through downtown Dallas Thursday morning. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Interstate 45. Lanes were closed on eastbound IH-30 between Harwood and the 45/75 interchange for hours through the day....
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.Twenty minutes later,...
peoplenewspapers.com
DPD: One Dead After Shooting on Steppington Drive
Dallas police say a man is dead after a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Police say they responded to the call about 11:37 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Kurt Jackson, 44, died a the scene,...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
kurv.com
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
Missing 77-year-old Dallas man found safe, police say
DALLAS — A 77-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, police say. The department say it had been looking for Lawrence Edward Williams after he was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Other local news:
Cowboys DE Sam Williams taken to hospital after car accident
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was taken to the hospital today after his car was hit in Plano this afternoon.Plano police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Preston Road at Town Square Drive just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.A black Infiniti heading northbound was trying to make a left turn and hit Williams' black Corvette, which was headed southbound.Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries – mainly as a precaution, police said. No serious injuries have been reported.There have been no charges filed and there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, according to police. Police and firefighters worked to clear debris from the street, which was blocked for a time.
Coroner identifies woman being held in Lake County Jail that died after being found unresponsive in her cell
The coroner has identified a woman, who was being held in custody for allegedly causing traumatic injuries to a baby, that died after she was found unresponsive in her Lake County Jail cell. An autopsy performed Monday on Khayla Evans, 24, of Grand Prairie, Texas, showed she had underly medical conditions and no significant injuries […]
18-year-old used mom’s car during shooting in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was arrested after a shooting in North Memphis. On Sept. 29, a woman reported an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. She said her brothers had been confronted by two unknown men at the location, and that they had taken weapons out of dark blue GMC Yukon, according to an affidavit.
4th suspect charged in man’s death after home shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect is behind bars in the murder of a man who died after a home was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found dead inside car in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside of a car in South Memphis on Monday, December 19. Police said officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Latham Street around 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
No injuries reported in 3-alarm condominium fire, officials say
DALLAS — No injuries were reported after a 3-alarm fire at a housing complex overnight Wednesday. Dallas Fire & Rescue said the fire started just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums located in the 5300 block of Bent Tree Forest Drive. Officials said the fire was...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
keranews.org
Her son died in custody of Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. She still doesn’t know what happened.
She wants answers. For now, she only has questions. Medical records say Shamond came to Parkland Hospital unresponsive. That was about thirteen hours after Dallas Police took him to the jail. He died six days after arriving at the hospital. Sophia wants to know what happened between his arrest and...
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
