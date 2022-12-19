Read full article on original website
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Bondex Insurance Company; Assigns Credit Ratings to Building Industry Insurance Association
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of. Bondex Insurance Company. (Bondex) (. Florham Park,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hannover Rück SE and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Hannover Rück SE (Hannover Re) (. Germany. ) and its main subsidiaries. AM Best has also affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit...
Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences
EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across. and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for PT Asuransi Tugu Pratama Indonesia Tbk
PT Pertamina (Persero) The revision of the outlooks to negative from stable reflect the trend of deterioration in TUGU's underwriting performance over recent periods, and AM Best’s expectation for overall operating performance to remain constrained over the near to medium term. TUGU’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with. , Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states. Koverage was founded in 2017...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance
BEIJING , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held 2022 China Insurance and Aged Healthcare Forum. , was invited to give a speech titled Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for. Health Insurance. Waterdrop's. innovative practice in the high-quality transformation of health insurance...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (. Des Moines, IA. ) and. Fidelity & Guaranty Life...
Agricultural Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Zurich, AIG: The Global Agricultural Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Global Agricultural Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Agricultural Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PICC,
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSR to Olympus Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB+ insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in homeowners’ insurance solely in the state of. . The company focuses on homeowners with higher financial responsibility scores and new homes with newer roofs for its HO-3 policies. Olympus also writes fire and allied lines as well as a small portion of inland marine policies. Olympus Insurance Company’s IFSR reflects the company’s sound profitability and risk adjusted capitalization, strong financial flexibility provided by its parent company,
Tomahawks part of Japan's record defense spending next year
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's defense spending will jump 20% to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion) next year as the country prepares to deploy U.S.-made Tomahawks and other long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea under a more offensive security strategy.
AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankans face food crisis amid economic crunch
VAVUNIYA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rasarathnam Anushiya once had a mission: She awaited orders to blow herself up as a suicide bomber during Sri Lanka's civil war. Years on, her struggle now is to feed her three children during the country's unprecedented economic crisis. Anushiya, 36, was arrested in 2009 when government troops defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels, who had sought to create an independent homeland for minority Tamils. She had been a member of the rebels' dreaded suicide squad known as the Black Tigers,...
Polyclinic, Everett Clinic owner reaches deal with health insurer [The Seattle Times]
Regence announced the "multi-year" deal late Thursday afternoon, confirming in a statement there shouldn't be any disruptions in care for current Regence patients who see doctors at The Polyclinic or. The Everett Clinic. . "We are disappointed the negotiations ultimately created uncertainty for our members and customers, particularly during the...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
Mark Farrah Associates Presents Insights About Private-Sector Health Insurance Business
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, presents a high-level overview of health benefit insights gleaned from MFA’s. product. Large private-sector employers providing health and welfare benefit plans subject to ERISA are required to file the annual Form 5500 with the. Internal Revenue Service. . Form 5500 is a...
NAIC Releases Homeowners Insurance Report for 2020
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has released its Dwelling Fire, Homeowners Owner-Occupied, and Homeowners Tenant and Condominium/Cooperative Unit Owner's Insurance Report: Data for 2020, which provides validated data on market distribution and average cost by policy form and amount of insurance. The report...
Cyber Insurance Market to Surge growth at a rate of 20.10% by 2028, Key Growth, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook
Global Cyber Insurance Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Cyber Insurance Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
