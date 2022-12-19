Ferris State University Celebrates National Championship Win

The Ferris State Bulldogs are celebrating their recent victory in the Division II National Championship against rival Colorado School of Mines.

This is the bulldogs’ second straight win in their division with a final score of 41-14.

The team battled injuries at the start of their season, and had faced a loss against Grand Valley State University in their regular season. These setbacks pushed the team to improve each and every game going forward.

Their assistant athletic coach says that the team had to double down and score another victory after last year’s win.

“You know, it really took our entire process for guys to commit themselves to being able to do it again. And it wasn’t going to be handed to them and they really had to earn it to close games in the playoffs that could have gone either way,” Rob Bentley, the FSU Associate Athletics Director, said. “And we found a way to pull them out. And then that really helped set the stage, I think, for the last couple of games where we played outstanding football here over the past couple of weeks.”

