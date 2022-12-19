ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.

