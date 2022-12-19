Read full article on original website
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping pushed for the settlement of energy trades in the yuan. At a summit with Arab leaders, Xi said China would continue importing large amounts of oil. Settling more trade in the yuan could weaken the US dollar's global dominance in the long run. At...
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Some Georgia State Quarters Are Actually Worth $5,000-$7,000
You might have one in your pocket right now.
