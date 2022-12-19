ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Inaccurate FCC Broadband Map Could Result in Michigan Losing Millions in Federal Funding

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vrxlc_0jo9DFog00

Many Northern Michiganders know about the rarity that is high-speed internet in rural areas. And the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance says the latest FCC Broadband Map could lead to those rural areas missing out on internet.

The federal government is giving out $42 billion for states to expand access to broadband. The state must demonstrate a need for broadband expansion. However, with the FCC’s map showing Michigan as ‘100% covered,’ Henry Wolf, with the Chamber Alliance says we could miss out.

“If we don’t make our voices heard there’s a possibility we could lose out on a lot of money for broadband expansion,” Wolf explains.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance is working with groups like the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance to raise awareness. They’re asking Northern Michigan residents to challenge the FCC’s map. They say the more people that challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map, the more money the state will get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kd4JG_0jo9DFog00

Wolf says Northern Michigan missing out on the funding would be detrimental to the region’s economy.

“As we all know this isn’t just a business thing. We look at education, what we went through in 2020 and 2021. Not having access to high-speed internet simply isn’t an option anymore,” Wolf says.

The Mayor of East Jordan, Mark Penzien, concurs saying more access to broadband will help Northern Michigan students and ‘invigorate’ rural communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xf4mD_0jo9DFog00

“It’s just like the expressways or the side streets, you need to get to everyone,” Penzien states.

Residents can challenge the map at the FCC’s website online, something Wolf says is a bit unfair.

“That’s the ironic part. Such a vital component of this process is all done online. So, if we’re having trouble here in Northern Michigan with access to the internet, it’s just another barrier to making our voice heard. That’s why we’re doing everything we can to let folks know how they can [challenge].”

The deadline to submit a challenge is January 13, 2023.

Comments / 8

Sandra Stjohn
3d ago

We have internet, but it isn't very good and we are paying more every month, because they keep raising the price.

Reply
7
Nachomama
3d ago

anywhere north of M55 . we're lucky to have internet at all. If there's no wifi, or phone signal.we don't have broadband available

Reply
4
Pamerts
2d ago

Who ever screwed up the maps needs to be demoted. Everyone deserves to be able to come home from work and stream cool programs.

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

Michigan’s gas taxes 6th-highest in nation

(The Center Square) – Economy-minded people in Michigan may want to fill up vehicles on New Year’s Eve before the ball drops to save roughly 21 cents per 15-gallon fill up when the tax automatically increases 1.4 cents per gallon from 27.2 cents per gallons. The new 2023 tax will be 28.6 cents per gallon. Michigan has the sixth-highest total gas tax in the nation, 70.1 cents per gallon, when...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Huge renewable energy purchase by Ford OK’d by Michigan utility regulators

LANSING, MI – Ford’s plans to make U.S. history’s largest purchase of renewable energy from a utility company got the green light from Michigan utility regulators. The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a 35-year contract between DTE Energy and the Michigan-based automaker for 650 megawatts of dedicated solar electricity. The deal puts Ford a decade ahead of its goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Announces State Plan Ahead of Winter Storm, Tips to Stay Safe

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the preparedness efforts between the state of Michigan and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters Wednesday. “With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill to Bring Northern Michigan’s First Military Cemetery

UPDATE 12/22/22 3:35 p.m. Gov. Whitmer has signed the bill into law. It authorizes the creation of a state veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan. Families of veterans living in Northern Michigan have had to travel at least 100 miles to visit their loved ones who have served and since passed on. A bill headed to the Governor’s desk could change that for some families.
GRAYLING, MI
legalnews.com

U.S. sues Michigan-based NH Learning Solutions Corp. for submitting false claims for inflated post 9/11 GI-Bill tuition benefits

The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced that the United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act (FCA) against NH Learning Solutions Corp (NHLS). The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges that NHLS violated the FCA by knowingly submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for inflated tuition benefits under the Post-9/11 GI-Bill. Michigan-based NHLS provides technology education courses at approximately 15 locations in the Midwest and Northeast.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckerspayer.com

How prior authorization reform push succeeded in Michigan

The American Medical Association Dec. 20 outlined how advocates in Michigan were able to successfully lobby state lawmakers to pass prior authorization reform legislation. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Health Can't Wait Act, which shortens the time payers have to consider prior authorization requests and requires payers to provide more information to the public and providers regarding the prior authorization process.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan public health officials look to mend relationships after COVID-19

Public health officials in Michigan have spent much of this year trying to return to normalcy after the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are looking forward to mending relationships with schools and businesses that were stressed by the pandemic. They also face other statewide challenges in 2023. Some of next year’s issues include expected discussions about the state’s public health code, its food code and a sanitary code, as well as rebuilding local public health workforces...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.

Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy