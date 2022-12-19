Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Huntley is a new addition to the injury report, so it's possible that he injured his shoulder during practice. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday, meaning the Ravens could potentially be down to their third quarterback for Saturday's Week 16 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Anthony Brown or veteran Brett Hundley are next in line if Huntley and Jackson are both unavailable.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO