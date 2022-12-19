Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Has Brook Lopez found the fountain of youth?
Is the fountain of youth located on Splash Mountain?
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall starting for Pelicans Thursday in place of inactive Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will start Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Zion Williamson has bene placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With the superstar sidelined, Marshall will be stepping into the starting five on the wing. Our models project Marshall...
The time Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant put on a show in Chicago
His Airness Michael Jordan went at it against his heir apparent, Kobe Bryant.
numberfire.com
Garrison Mathews (illness) questionable Friday for Houston
Houston Rockets gaurd Garrison Mathews is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's gamea gainst the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has missed the last week or so due to a non-COVID illness. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Friday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (shoulder) added to Ravens injury report
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Huntley is a new addition to the injury report, so it's possible that he injured his shoulder during practice. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday, meaning the Ravens could potentially be down to their third quarterback for Saturday's Week 16 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Anthony Brown or veteran Brett Hundley are next in line if Huntley and Jackson are both unavailable.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Corey Kispert starting on Thursday in place of injured Deni Avdija (back)
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kispert will get the start on Friday with Deni Avdija sidelined with a back injury. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Utah. Kispert's Thursday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is dealing with a right hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he is listed probable for Friday's contest. Expect him to take the floor over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Friday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Martin has been out since December 15th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Friday after being listed as questionable. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.5 minutes against the Pistons.
numberfire.com
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith sits, Jalen Smith or Chris Duarte could enter the starting five.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) questionable on Friday
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes continues to deal with an ankle injury but has a chance to play on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Chicago.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) reportedly unlikely to play for Titans Week 16
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has an "uphill battle" to play Week 16 against the Houston Texans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tannehill made a brief exit after injuring his ankle during the first drive of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was able to tough it out and finish the game. However, according to Pelissero, rookie Malik Willis is in line for his third career start. Based on prior performance this season, Willis would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers and overall offense.
Comments / 0