numberfire.com

Garrison Mathews (illness) questionable Friday for Houston

Houston Rockets gaurd Garrison Mathews is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's gamea gainst the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has missed the last week or so due to a non-COVID illness. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Friday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tyler Huntley (shoulder) added to Ravens injury report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Huntley is a new addition to the injury report, so it's possible that he injured his shoulder during practice. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday, meaning the Ravens could potentially be down to their third quarterback for Saturday's Week 16 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Anthony Brown or veteran Brett Hundley are next in line if Huntley and Jackson are both unavailable.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable Friday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is dealing with a right hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he is listed probable for Friday's contest. Expect him to take the floor over the next 24 hours. Our...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Friday for Heat

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Martin has been out since December 15th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Friday after being listed as questionable. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.5 minutes against the Pistons.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith sits, Jalen Smith or Chris Duarte could enter the starting five.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable for Los Angeles on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) questionable on Friday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes continues to deal with an ankle injury but has a chance to play on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Chicago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) reportedly unlikely to play for Titans Week 16

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has an "uphill battle" to play Week 16 against the Houston Texans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tannehill made a brief exit after injuring his ankle during the first drive of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was able to tough it out and finish the game. However, according to Pelissero, rookie Malik Willis is in line for his third career start. Based on prior performance this season, Willis would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers and overall offense.
NASHVILLE, TN

