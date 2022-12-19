TSA confiscates knife at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a knife was found in a carry-on bag at T.F. Green International Airport over the weekend.

Police responded to the airport Sunday after the knife was spotted inside a minor’s luggage.

The weapon was immediately confiscated, according to TSA .

TSA regulations state that knives are not allowed in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked luggage.

