Tulsa Police Foundation spreading kindness for holiday season

Tulsa Police Officer Jarrett Turner spread kindness Monday by passing out gift cards and toys during traffic stops.

Turner has been with the Tulsa Police Department for 11 years, and for the past four, he's been involved with the TPD Foundation's "Random Acts of Kindness" initiative.

About two dozen other officers will be conducting traffic stops throughout the City of Tulsa, but instead of writing tickets, they're handing out gifts — from gift cards to toys to turkeys.

Turner says he enjoys this community interaction and those who receive the gifts are grateful.

"The response is overwhelming. I mean that's why I do it," he said. "They're seeing me at first, and then instead of getting a ticket, their mouth drops like 'Wait... you're giving this to me?'"

Officers will continue their random acts of kindness through Dec. 23.

