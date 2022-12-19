Pipers Project Donates 50 Bikes to Families in Need

Piper is the found of Pipers Project and for four years she’s been helping families put gifts under their Christmas tree by collecting bikes.

And it all started with wanting a gift for herself.

Piper says her dad was the one her showed her giving is the better than receiving.

Piper tells us she was “at a bike race and I was collecting the cans afterwards to get a new winter racing helmet. He convinced me that I really didn’t need one. I just wanted one for myself. And he had me buy one bike from a store, and then he bought another one and we donated them to bikes for tikes.”

Collecting cans is how Piper was able to purchase almost 50 bikes this year for families in need.

“We’ve had cash donations of mostly people donating cans from like they’re drinking pop or soda and then they just donate,” she adds.

With many families to serve these bikes did not last long.

“So far we have adopted 580 families,” J&S Hamburg South Airport says. “Piper was so generous to donate 50 bikes for this event. So any adoptive families that we’ve adopted can come and get a free bike.”

With this number of families in need Piper is excited for the turnout!

Piper says she’s “hoping that a lot of people come take the bikes. We have about 50, so it’d be nice if they all got donated to families that are in need or hoping to get a bike. So that would be really nice.”

And who better to know what a kid wants for Christmas than someone who is a kid themselves.

“They want to be active and like have fun because the biking like one of the sports where you can just do it to either be really competitive or you can just have fun,” Piper comments. “And so it kind of makes me happy that people want to get into that or they just want to have fun with their friends and hang out.”

Along with helping her community, she is also inspiring others. She is showing her community that no matter what age you are, you can make a difference too.