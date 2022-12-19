ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Pipers Project Donates 50 Bikes to Families in Need

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwL1u_0jo9Cyuy00

Piper is the found of Pipers Project and for four years she’s been helping families put gifts under their Christmas tree by collecting bikes.

And it all started with wanting a gift for herself.

Piper says her dad was the one her showed her giving is the better than receiving.

Piper tells us she was “at a bike race and I was collecting the cans afterwards to get a new winter racing helmet. He convinced me that I really didn’t need one. I just wanted one for myself. And he had me buy one bike from a store, and then he bought another one and we donated them to bikes for tikes.”

Collecting cans is how Piper was able to purchase almost 50 bikes this year for families in need.

“We’ve had cash donations of mostly people donating cans from like they’re drinking pop or soda and then they just donate,” she adds.

With many families to serve these bikes did not last long.

“So far we have adopted 580 families,” J&S Hamburg South Airport says. “Piper was so generous to donate 50 bikes for this event. So any adoptive families that we’ve adopted can come and get a free bike.”

With this number of families in need Piper is excited for the turnout!

Piper says she’s “hoping that a lot of people come take the bikes. We have about 50, so it’d be nice if they all got donated to families that are in need or hoping to get a bike. So that would be really nice.”

And who better to know what a kid wants for Christmas than someone who is a kid themselves.

“They want to be active and like have fun because the biking like one of the sports where you can just do it to either be really competitive or you can just have fun,” Piper comments. “And so it kind of makes me happy that people want to get into that or they just want to have fun with their friends and hang out.”

Along with helping her community, she is also inspiring others. She is showing her community that no matter what age you are, you can make a difference too.

Comments / 0

Related
Watertown Public Opinion

Christmas gifts for us all: Brad Johnson

Some 45 years ago, two unlikely musicians recorded a song that has become a Christmas classic. Rock superstar David Bowie and crooner Bing Crosby were to perform The Little Drummer Boy for Crosby’s November 1977 Christmas television special. But Bowie disliked the song and Crosby did not think it showcased his voice. So, the...
WATERTOWN, SD
9&10 News

Crafting with the Katies: Making the Viral Foam Popcorn Garland

Merry Christmas! The Katies have one final craft for you this holiday week, so you can add your final touch to your decorations!. They’re making the viral foam popcorn garland, made famous on TikTok. This project can get messy, and use a lot of hot glue and spray foam,...
9&10 News

Meet Geno and Enzo, Our Livestock Guard Dogs

Meet Geno and Enzo, the newest NanBop Farms employees. They might be cute, but they will have a serious job when they’re done with training: protecting the NanBop chickens from ground and aerial predators. Geno and Enzo are in training to be working dogs in the tradition of other...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

New Dog Park Comes to Suttons Bay

For those looking for a place to bring their furry friend, a new park is coming to the area!. Suttons Bay Dog Park plans to open this spring in Herman Park. They have been busy fundraising for this project and have reached their goal of $47,500 which will be matched through a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

These Babies Celebrating Their First Christmas Are So Cute

Some of your children and grandchildren are celebrating their first Christmas, and we want to help you celebrate. Send us a photo of your baby sitting on Santa’s lap, opening presents, or dressed up cute for the holidays. Then check out the gallery below. So adorable!
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy