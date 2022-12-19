Read full article on original website
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say an attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa has killed six of its members. The SDF has played a prominent role in the fight against IS. An SDF commander says an IS cell targeted security and military buildings in the city. A Britain-based war monitor reports that the IS attack targeted an area containing the headquarters of the SDF’s Internal Security Forces, anti-terrorism units, and a military intelligence prison where about 200 IS prisoners are housed. Also on Monday, the observatory reported that six members of a Turkish-backed rebel group were killed in clashes with the SDF and the Syrian army in the Aleppo countryside.
Soldier, militant dead in Pakistan after clash near border
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces have killed a militant in a shootout near the border with Afghanistan. The military said Sunday that a group of militants attempted to sneak in the country’s northwest and triggered a shootout that also killed a soldier. The clash erupted overnight in the Sambaza area of Zhob. The military statement said surveillance on the area started days earlier after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak in to target civilians and security forces. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group, but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan a year ago as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew.
Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani forces have expanded their search for the perpetrators in multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day. The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province says there was a total of nine attacks in the province on Sunday. He said security forces were on high alert. Earlier, the military in a statement said five soldiers, including an army captain, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security forces’ vehicle during a clearance operation in Kahan, a remote area in Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan. The sixth soldier was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban.
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Sudan’s Darfur
CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days. A spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said Sunday that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people. The aid group added that hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur. The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when Sudan’s then-ruler Omar al-Bashir launched a scorched-earth assault against rebels in Darfur, leading to the deaths of 300,000 people.
UN rights chief urges Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief has decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. He pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said “no country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded.”
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a U.N. peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon. The area where the attack took place is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. Hezbollah has denied any role in the killing. The group’s spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group. Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
They battled hunger and dehydration after the engine of their rickety boat cut out, leaving them adrift in the Andaman Sea for weeks. Some grew so desperate, they drank seawater. Others prayed for rain, so they could briefly quench their thirst. Starving and without medicine, some reportedly succumbed to illness....
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Four major international aid groups say they will suspend their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. The announcements Sunday followed in quick succession from Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE. The groups said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. Later in the day the International Rescue Committee said it would also suspend work. The NGO ban was introduced Saturday, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. Aid groups say over half of Afghanistan’s population or 24 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier. The move on Tuesday came a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers made of heavily loaded trucks were put up on Tuesday in Mitrovica. The northern Kosovo town is divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians who make up the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It is the first time since a recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border until now.
UN official, Taliban minister meet on Afghan women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations says its top official in Kabul has met the Taliban government’s economy minister in the Afghan capital. The meeting on Monday followed a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations, allegedly because some female NGO employees were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. The measure was announced on Saturday and caused widespread condemnation outside Afghanistan. A tweet from the U.N. in Afghanistan said its acting chief urged the economy minister to reverse the ban. Four major aid agencies have stopped their operations in the country because of the ban.
Kenya ships food donation to South Sudan amid fighting
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s President William Ruto has expressed concern over the fighting in neighboring South Sudan and shipped a donation of food stuffs to those affected. South Sudan’s northern Upper Nile and Jonglei states are experiencing renewed fighting between rival armed militias. The fighting has threatened the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and his former rival Riek Machar. Kenya shares its northern border with South Sudan and plays a key mediation role in the implementation of the country’s peace agreement.
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in revoking the licenses of said NGOs, the ministry said.
Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia that caused dozens of people to become ill and the closure of a main international highway. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot on Sunday as authorities told residents not to leave their homes. Serbian state media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized. Several cars crashed on the main highway that leads to Bulgaria because of limited visibility reportedly caused by the leak at a time of busy traffic because of the Christmas holidays. Police closed the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the train to derail.
